Study at Home
Search

TN PWD Recruitment 2020 for 280 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @mhrdnats.gov.in

Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu has invited applications for the post of Graduate Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Check Details Here

Oct 13, 2020 13:37 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
TN PWD Recruitment 2020
TN PWD Recruitment 2020

TN PWD Recruitment 2020: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu has invited applications for the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020), hailing from Tamilnadu, can apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 19 October to 07 November 2020 on NATS portal. However, the last date for submitting application to Public Works Department Tamilnadu is 15 November 2020.

Important Dates

  • Online Application starting date - 19 October 2020
  • Last date for enrolling in NATS portal - 07 November 2020
  • Last date for applying Public Works Department Tamilnadu - 15 November 2020
  • Declaration of Shortlisted list - 20 November 2020
  • Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates - 01 December 2020 to 04 December 2020

TN PWD Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices - 120 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - 160 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Apprentices- Rs. 4984

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - Rs. 3542

Eligibility Criteria for TN PWD Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentices - A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. • A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Selection Process for TN PWD Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai

How to Apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates are required apply online through www.mhrdnats.gov.in from 19 October to 07 November 2020.

TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

NATS Portal

Official Website

FAQ

How to Register to NATS ?

Step 1: a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in b. Click Enroll c. Complete the application form d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated. Please note: Please wait for atleast one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2. Step 2 : a. Login b. Click Establishment Request Menu c. Click Find Establishment d. Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name f. Type “PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT TAMILNADU” and search g. Click apply h. Click apply again

Who can apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020), hailing from Tamilnadu, can apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020

How to Apply for TN PWD Apprentice Posts ?

Candidates are required apply online through www.mhrdnats.gov.in from 19 October to 07 November 2020.

How many vacancies are available for TN PWD Apprentice Posts ?

A total of 280 vacancies are available under TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material