TN PWD Recruitment 2020 for 280 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @mhrdnats.gov.in

TN PWD Recruitment 2020: Public Work Department (PWD), Govt. of Tamil Nadu has invited applications for the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Eligible Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020), hailing from Tamilnadu, can apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 19 October to 07 November 2020 on NATS portal. However, the last date for submitting application to Public Works Department Tamilnadu is 15 November 2020.

Important Dates

Online Application starting date - 19 October 2020

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal - 07 November 2020

Last date for applying Public Works Department Tamilnadu - 15 November 2020

Declaration of Shortlisted list - 20 November 2020

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates - 01 December 2020 to 04 December 2020

TN PWD Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices - 120 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - 160 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Apprentices- Rs. 4984

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - Rs. 3542

Eligibility Criteria for TN PWD Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices - A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline. • A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Selection Process for TN PWD Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai

How to Apply for TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates are required apply online through www.mhrdnats.gov.in from 19 October to 07 November 2020.

TN PWD Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF



NATS Portal

Official Website