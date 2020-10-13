GPCL Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for Assistant Manager, Overman and Other Posts, Apply Online @gpcl.gujarat.gov.in

GPCL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Overman, Mining Sirdar and other posts for Ghoqha Surkha Lignite Mining Project, Bhavnagar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 October 2020

GPCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (2 nd Class) - 7 Posts

Class) - 7 Posts Overman: 10 Posts

Mining Sirdar: 12 Posts

Colliery Engineer: 02 Posts

Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: 02 Posts

Electrician: 02 Posts

GPCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager -: First Class Manager's Certificate under CMR-1957 /2017

Assistant Manager (2 nd Class) - Second Class Manager's Certificate under CMR-1957/2017.

Class) - Second Class Manager's Certificate under CMR-1957/2017. Overman, Mining Sirdar: Overman's or Sirdar's Certificate under CMR-1957/2017.

Colliery Engineer: Degree Certificate in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering.

Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering with Electrical Supervisor (Mines) Certificate from the authorised licensing board of the respective State.

Electrician: ITI in Electrical with Wiremen Certificate issued by the authorized electricity licensing board ofthe respective State.

GPCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Assistant Manager -: not more than 55 years

Assistant Manager (2 nd Class), Overman, Mining Sirdar, Colliery Engineer: not more than 50 yearsfor general and EWS candidates, not more than 53 years for OBC and not more than 55 years SC and ST categories.

Class), Overman, Mining Sirdar, Colliery Engineer: not more than 50 yearsfor general and EWS candidates, not more than 53 years for OBC and not more than 55 years SC and ST categories. Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: Not more than 45 years for general and EWS candidates, not more than 48 years for OBC and not more than 50 years for SC and ST candidates.

Electrician: Not more than 35 years for general and EWS candidates, not more than 38 years for OBC and not more than 40 years for SC and ST candidates.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for GPCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at gpcl.gujarat.gov.in latest by 31 October 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

GPCL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee