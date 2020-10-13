GPCL Recruitment 2020, Applications invited for Assistant Manager, Overman and Other Posts, Apply Online @gpcl.gujarat.gov.in

GPCL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Overman, Mining Sirdar and other posts for Ghoqha Surkha Lignite Mining Project, Bhavnagar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 October 2020.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 October 2020
GPCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager - 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager (2nd Class) - 7 Posts
- Overman: 10 Posts
- Mining Sirdar: 12 Posts
- Colliery Engineer: 02 Posts
- Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: 02 Posts
- Electrician: 02 Posts
GPCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager -: First Class Manager's Certificate under CMR-1957 /2017
- Assistant Manager (2nd Class) - Second Class Manager's Certificate under CMR-1957/2017.
- Overman, Mining Sirdar: Overman's or Sirdar's Certificate under CMR-1957/2017.
- Colliery Engineer: Degree Certificate in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering.
- Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering with Electrical Supervisor (Mines) Certificate from the authorised licensing board of the respective State.
- Electrician: ITI in Electrical with Wiremen Certificate issued by the authorized electricity licensing board ofthe respective State.
GPCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Assistant Manager -: not more than 55 years
- Assistant Manager (2nd Class), Overman, Mining Sirdar, Colliery Engineer: not more than 50 yearsfor general and EWS candidates, not more than 53 years for OBC and not more than 55 years SC and ST categories.
- Electrical Foreman/ Supervisor: Not more than 45 years for general and EWS candidates, not more than 48 years for OBC and not more than 50 years for SC and ST candidates.
- Electrician: Not more than 35 years for general and EWS candidates, not more than 38 years for OBC and not more than 40 years for SC and ST candidates.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for GPCL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online at gpcl.gujarat.gov.in latest by 31 October 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
GPCL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General candidates: Rs.590/-
- SC/ST/ OBC/ EWS- Rs.236/-