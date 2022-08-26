UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Out) at uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections, If Any

Uttar Pradesh PPSC has uploaded the prelims answer key for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the prelims answer key for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer Exam 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer can download UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

Commission has conducted the Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims Exam on 21 August 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the answer key for the objective type mode exam conducted for the subjects including General Knowledge and Law. You can download all the four sets including A/B/C/D through the link available on the official website.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022





Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Prosecution Officer post can download the answer key and they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key. You will have to raise your objections with the proof with the format given on official website on or before 31 August 2022.

You can download the UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: UPPSC APO Prelims Answer Key 2022