UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020 Released @uppsc.gov.in, Submit Objection till 25 August

UPPSC BEO Answer Key 2020: UPPSC has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Block Education Officer (BEO) on its official website. Candidates have appeared in UPPSC BEO Exam, can download UPPSC Answer Key from official website of UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPC BEO Answer Key Download Link is also given below. The candidates can check the answers for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D through the link. UPPSC BEO Answer Link available till 24 August 2020.

UPPSC BEO Answer Key Download

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

The candidates who have objection, if any, regarding the answer key can submit their objection post to the office of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on or before 25 August 2020.

UPPSC BEO Result 2020

After considering all the objections received the commission will release the final answer key. UPPSC BEO Result shall be announced after the release of final answer key. Meanwhile candidates can calculate their probable result through the answer key.

How to Download UPPSC BEO Answer Key ?

Go to official website of UPPSC i.e. www.uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’, given at teh left corner of the homepage

A new window will open where you will find links of the answer key

Check answer for SET A, B, C and D

Download UP BEO Answer Key for future use