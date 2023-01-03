UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download UPPSC Exam Schedule PDF Link Here

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released the details annual calendar for major exams scheduled in 2023 on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the details annual calendar on its official website. The UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF will provide you all the details of exam schedule for various posts to be held in the year 2023.

If you are part of selection process for various major exams conducted by UPPSC then you can download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of UPPSC. i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023





According to the Exam Calendar 2023 released, the UPPSC Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening Exam 2022 will be conducted on 08 January 2023. The UPPSC APO 2022 Main Examination will be held on 09-10 January 2023 whereas the UPPSC Judicial Services PCS Pre Exam 2022 will be conducted on 12 February 2023.

Commission will be conducting the UPPSC State / Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2023 on 23 September 2023.

Candidates who have applied or part of various round of selection process for various round of major recruitment drive launched by UPPSC, can get the details schedule/information of his exam day in the calendar.

You can download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023

Visit the official website. .e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPPSC EXAM CALENDAR FOR YEAR -2023' flashing on the homepage. You will get the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 in a new window. Download UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note the the above dates mentioned in the Calendar are tentative and the commission may change the dates of the exam as per its convenience. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates in this regards.