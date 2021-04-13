UPPSC PCS 2020 Final Result Out: Delhi Girl Sanchita Bags Rank 1, Check Top 10 List

UPPSC has declared the final result of the state PCS 2020 exam and this year the top two positions have been secured by the women candidates. A total of 476 successful candidates have been selected for the coveted services. The exam result was announced on April 12 in the late evening hours. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results from the link provided below. The commission will soon release the mark sheets and cut off for all stages of the exam.

UPPSC PCS Result 2020: Jamia Student Sanchita Tops the Merit List

Sanchita, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, topped the coveted exam. Sanchita hails from Punjab and completed her Bachelors in Chemical Engineering degree from Punjab University. She is also a postgraduate in Management (MBA). She was currently preparing for various competitive exams while coaching with Jamia RCA. Apart from Sanchita, four other students of the Jamia RCA qualified the UPPSC PCS 2020 exam.

UPPSC PCS Result 2020: Top 10 List

Out of the top 10 candidates in the UPPSC PCS 2020 final merit list, women candidates have secured five spots. Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, secured the second position while Mohit Rawat of Palwal, Haryana bagged the third position. The top 10 toppers are as follows:

Rank Name City/State 1 Sanchita Delhi 2 Shivakshi Dixit Lucknow, UP 3 Mohit Rawat Palwal, Haryana 4 Shishir Kumar Singh Ballia, UP 5 Udit Panwar Meerut, UP 6 Lalit Kumar Mishra Karchhana, UP 7 Pratiksha Singh Ghaziabad, UP 8 Mahima Ghaziabad, UP 9 Sudhanshu Nayak Gorakhpur, UP 10 Neha Mishra Barabanki, UP

