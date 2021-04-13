Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

UPPSC PCS 2020 Final Result Out: Delhi Girl Sanchita Bags Rank 1, Check Top 10 List

 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2020 on their official website @uppsc.up.nic.in.  A total of 476 successful candidates have been selected.

Created On: Apr 13, 2021 10:47 IST
UPPSC PCS 2020 Final Result Out: Delhi Girl Sanchita Bags Rank 1, Check Top 10 List
UPPSC PCS 2020 Final Result Out: Delhi Girl Sanchita Bags Rank 1, Check Top 10 List

UPPSC has declared the final result of the state PCS 2020 exam and this year the top two positions have been secured by the women candidates. A total of 476 successful candidates have been selected for the coveted services. The exam result was announced on April 12 in the late evening hours. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results from the link provided below. The commission will soon release the mark sheets and cut off for all stages of the exam. 

Direct Link to Download UPPSC PCS Result 2020 Pdf

UPPSC PCS Result 2020: Jamia Student Sanchita Tops the Merit List

Sanchita, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, topped the coveted exam. Sanchita hails from Punjab and completed her Bachelors in Chemical Engineering degree from Punjab University. She is also a postgraduate in Management (MBA). She was currently preparing for various competitive exams while coaching with Jamia RCA. Apart from Sanchita, four other students of the Jamia RCA qualified the UPPSC PCS 2020 exam. 

UPPSC PCS Result 2020: Top 10 List

Out of the top 10 candidates in the UPPSC PCS 2020 final merit list, women candidates have secured five spots.  Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, secured the second position while Mohit Rawat of Palwal, Haryana bagged the third position. The top 10 toppers are as follows: 

Rank

Name

City/State

1

Sanchita

Delhi

2

Shivakshi Dixit

Lucknow, UP

3

Mohit Rawat

Palwal, Haryana

4

Shishir Kumar Singh

Ballia, UP

5

Udit Panwar

Meerut, UP

6

Lalit Kumar Mishra

Karchhana, UP

7

Pratiksha Singh

Ghaziabad, UP

8

Mahima

Ghaziabad, UP

9

Sudhanshu Nayak

Gorakhpur, UP

10

Neha Mishra

Barabanki, UP

UPPSC Syllabus 2021 Exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 exam on 13th June 2021 for the recruitment of 400 vacancies in UP Civil Services. The UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services 2021 Notification has already been released. Candidates who will apply for the UPPSC PCS 2021 exam will have to appear for the exam. Candidates can check the syllabus and exam pattern of the exam from the link provided below:

UPPSC Syllabus 2021: Download PDF Exam Pattern & Syllabus for PCS Prelims & Mains Exam here

 
