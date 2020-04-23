UPPSC PCS 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains | Download PDF in Hindi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC PCS 2020 Notification for the recruitment of Group A and Group B officers in UP Civil Services. As per the notification, the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims exam will be held on 21st June 2020. Candidates who are interested for the UPPSC Recruitment 2020 need to appear for the Prelims and Mains examinations and qualify them to get into the merit list. Here in this article, we have shared the UPPSC PCS Syllabus and Exam Pattern in detail for both Prelims and Mains exams. Also, the syllabus is shared below in PDF download format in English and Hindi Languages.

The UPPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 states that the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be held on 21 June 2020 and the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on 15 October 2020. Both the exams are conducted in written mode. In prelims exam, questions are asked in objective multiple choice format and in the Mains exam, questions are asked in descriptive format. There is negative marking in the Prelims exam of one-third marks. The exam pattern and structure of the exams are modified by the Uttar Pradesh Commission from time to time. The latest exam pattern is provided below along with the detailed syllabus.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2020 21 June 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Date 2020 15 October 2020

Let's first have a look at the UPPSC PCS Selection Process below:

UPPSC PCS Selection Process 2020

The candidates are selected for the UPPSC PCS Recruitment through three successive phases. These phases are:

-Prelims Exam

-Mains Exam

-Interview

UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

The exam pattern of both Prelims and Mains Exam is different and involves different marking scheme and different structure. Go through the detailed exam pattern below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Paper No. of Questions Total Marks Duration Negative Marking Paper-1 - General Studies I 150 200 marks 2 Hours (9.30-11.30 am) 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers Paper-2 - General Studies II (CSAT) 100 200 marks 2 Hours (2.30- 4.30 pm)

Note: The Paper 2 CSAT is qualifying in nature. The Prelims exam is conducted offline; answers to be marked in OMR Sheet

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Paper Name Total Marks Duration General Hindi 150 3 Hours Essay 150 3 Hours General Studies - I 200 3 Hours General Studies - II 200 3 Hours General Studies - III 200 3 Hours General Studies - IV 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper I 200 3 Hours Optional Subject – Paper II 200 3 Hours Total 1500 -

Note: UPPSC PCS Mains exam is held offline in descriptive format. The exam is held in a week duration; each paper is held in a different slot. The timing and the exam date is intimated by the UPPSC before the exam along with the admit card.

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2020

The Syllabus, like exam pattern, is different for both Prelims and Mains exams. Have a look at the syllabus below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus 2020

Paper 1 - General Studies Paper 2 - General Studies - CSAT Current events of National & International importance: Questions will be asked from Current Affairs of past 6 months to 1 year Indian History and National Movement: Social, economic & political aspects of history of India; knowledge of freedom movement, growth of nationalism and Indian Independence Indian Geography and World Geography – Physical geography, Socio-economic Geography & World Geography Indian Polity & Governance – Constitution, Political System, Indian Polity, Economic and Culture, Community Development, Public Policy, Rights issues, Panchayati Raj, etc. Social and Economic Development – Sustainable Development, Demographics, Poverty Inclusion, Social Sector initiatives, Population, Environment, Urbanization Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change – general issues & awareness General Science: Understanding of Science Mathematics: Arithmetic: Number systems, L.C.M & H.C.F, Average, Ratio and proportion, Percentage, Profit and Loss, Simple and Compound interests and Work and Time, Speed, Time and Distance Algebra: Factors of polynomials, LCM & HCF, Remainder theorem, linear equations, quadratic equations; Set Theory - null set/subsets/proper subsets, Operations. Venn diagram Geometry: Constructions & theorems of Triangle/rectangle/square/trapezium/circles; Volume & surface area of sphere/cylinder/Cone and Cube Statistics: Collection & Classification of data, frequency, cumulative frequency, frequency distribution, tabulation, representation of data through Bar Graph/Pie chart/histogram/polygon/frequency curves, Measures of Central Tendency: Mean/Median/Mode General English Comprehension Active & Passive Voice Parts of Speech Direct & Indirect speech Punctuations & Spellings Vocabulary Meaning of words Sentence Rearrangement Fill in the blanks Idioms & phrases General Hindi शब्द रचना वाक्य रचना अर्थ शब्द-रूप संधि & समास क्रियाएँ अनेकार्थी शब्द विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द मुहावरे & लोकोक्तियाँ तत्सम एवं तद्भव देशज, विदेशी (शब्द भंडार) वर्तनी अर्थबोध हिंदी भाषा में होने वाली अशुद्धियाँ मुख्य बोलियाँ

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus 2020

In the UPPSC PCS Mains exam, candidates need to appear for 8 papers. The time duration of each paper is 3 hours. These papers are:

General Hindi

Essay

General Studies - I

General Studies - II

General Studies - III

General Studies - IV

Optional Subject – Paper I

Optional Subject – Paper II

Among these, all the General Studies papers and Optional Papers are of 200 marks each and the General Hindi & Essay papers are of 150 marks each. The detailed syllabus is provided below:

UPPSC PCS Syllabus for Optional Papers

Candidates can choose the optional papers from the list of 29 subjects. These subjects are:

Agriculture

Botany

Mechanical Engineering

Zoology

Law

Electrical Engineering

Chemistry

Animal Husbandry

English Literature

Physics & Veterinary Science

Urdu Literature

Mathematics

Statistics

Hindi Literature

Geography

Management

Sanskrit Literature

Economics

Political Science

Commerce

Sociology International Relations Accountancy

Philosophy

History

Public Administration

Geology

Anthropology

Medical Science

Psychology

Civil Engineering

The detailed syllabus of all these subjects is shared in the form of PDF Download format below: