UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification (Out): Apply for 250 Vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2022 Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2022 on 16 March 2022 at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply online upto 16 April 2022.
Around 250 vacancies shall be filled through UPPSC PCS Exam 2022 for the post of Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer(Transport), District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II), Senior Lecturer, DIET, Chemist and Officer on Special Duty (Computer), District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch, Labour Enforcement Officer, Management Officer/ Manager (Estate Department), Technical Assistant (Geophysics)and Tax Assessment Office.
The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be held offline in the written mode. Candidates can who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam and interview.
Applicants can check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Qualifying Marks, Cut off, Answer Key and Result details through the PDF.
UPPSC PCS Notification Download
UPPSC PCS Important Dates
- Starting date of Online Application -16 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 16 April 2022
UPPSC PCS Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies - 250
UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) - Bachelor Degree in Law
- District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer - Master Degree in Any Stream.
- District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) - Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com in Any Recognized University in India.
- Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II) -Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics OR Mechanical Engineering. As one subject.
- Senior Lecturer, DIET - Master Degree with B.Ed.
- Chemist - Master Degree M.Sc in Organic Chemistry with 3 Year Experience.
- Officer on Special Duty Computer - Computer Engineering Degree OR First Class Master Degree with PG Diploma in Computer and 1 Year Experience.
- District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch) - Bachelor Degree in Agriculture
- Labour Enforcement Officer - Bachelor degree with Economics OR Sociology or commerce and Post Graduate Diploma OR Post graduate Degree in Law / Labour relation / Labor welfare / Labor Law / Commerce / Sociology / Social work / Social welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management.
- Management Officer / Manager Estate Department - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology.
- Technical Assistant Geophysics - Master Degree with 50% Marks Geophysics, Applied Geophysics, Geology or applied Geology (with Physics, Mathematics at the B.Sc. Level.
- Tax Assessment Officer - Bachelor Degree in Economics OR Commerce with 55% Marks.
UPPSC PCS Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for UPPSC PCS 2022
How to Apply for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2022 ?
- First Stage: On clicking ”Apply”, Candidate Registration will be displayed. The basic Registration form will be displayed on clicking the 'Candidate Registration' respective to Examination. After filling out the Basic Registration form, the candidates must check all the information filled by them. If any correction/modification is required, click on “Edit”
button and ensure the required corrections/modifications. After being fully satisfied with all the information's filled, click on the 'Submit' button. Consequently, the registration of first stage shall be over. Thereafter ”Print Registration Slip” shall be displayed and Print of Registration Slip must be taken by clicking on Print Registration Slip.
- Second Stage: After the completion of the procedure of the first stage, 'Fee to be deposited shall be displayed with the caption ”Click here to proceed for payment”. After clicking the above caption of ”Click here to proceed for payment”, home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment
viz. (i) NET BANKING (ii) CARD PAYMENTS and (iii) OTHER PAYMENT MODES. After depositing the required fee by any one of the above-prescribed modes, ”Payment Acknowledgment Receipt (PAR)” shall be displayed alongwith detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on ”Print Payment Receipt”.
- Third stage: On completion of the procedure of the second stage, click on ”Proceed for final submission of application form” as a result of which 'format' shall be displayed. The candidates are required to enter all the required informations in the format. The photo and signature, duly scanned shall be uploaded also. The candidate should scan his/her
photograph and signature in the prescribed size (the size will be mentioned at the specified space in the On-line application). This should also be kept in notice that the photo must be the latest passport size. In case the photo and signature, scanned in the prescribed size, are not uploaded, then the On-line system will not accept it.