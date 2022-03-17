UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification (Out): Apply for 250 Vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC is hiring 250 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS).Check Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Qualifying Marks, Cut off, Answer Key and Result.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2022 on 16 March 2022 at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply online upto 16 April 2022.

Around 250 vacancies shall be filled through UPPSC PCS Exam 2022 for the post of Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer(Transport), District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II), Senior Lecturer, DIET, Chemist and Officer on Special Duty (Computer), District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch, Labour Enforcement Officer, Management Officer/ Manager (Estate Department), Technical Assistant (Geophysics)and Tax Assessment Office.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be held offline in the written mode. Candidates can who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam and interview.

Applicants can check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Qualifying Marks, Cut off, Answer Key and Result details through the PDF.

UPPSC PCS Notification Download

UPPSC PCS Online Application

UPPSC PCS Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application -16 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 16 April 2022

UPPSC PCS Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 250

UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) - Bachelor Degree in Law

District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer - Master Degree in Any Stream.

District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) - Bachelor Degree in Commerce B.Com in Any Recognized University in India.

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II) -Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics OR Mechanical Engineering. As one subject.

Senior Lecturer, DIET - Master Degree with B.Ed.

Chemist - Master Degree M.Sc in Organic Chemistry with 3 Year Experience.

Officer on Special Duty Computer - Computer Engineering Degree OR First Class Master Degree with PG Diploma in Computer and 1 Year Experience.

District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch) - Bachelor Degree in Agriculture

Labour Enforcement Officer - Bachelor degree with Economics OR Sociology or commerce and Post Graduate Diploma OR Post graduate Degree in Law / Labour relation / Labor welfare / Labor Law / Commerce / Sociology / Social work / Social welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management.

Management Officer / Manager Estate Department - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Degree / Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Technical Assistant Geophysics - Master Degree with 50% Marks Geophysics, Applied Geophysics, Geology or applied Geology (with Physics, Mathematics at the B.Sc. Level.

Tax Assessment Officer - Bachelor Degree in Economics OR Commerce with 55% Marks.

UPPSC PCS Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPSC PCS 2022

How to Apply for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2022 ?