UPPSC PCS J 2023: Nishi Gupta, Daughter of Paan Shop Owner, Secures Rank 1

Nishi Gupta is a 27-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, who secured Rank 1 in the prestigious UPPSC PCS J exam 2022. In this article, we have mentioned everything about UPPSC PCS J Topper, Nishi Gupta, including her biography, education, family background, preparation strategy etc.

Nishi Gupta UPPSC PCS J Topper: Daughter of paan shop owner, Nishi Gupta is a 27-year-old girl from Kanpur who secured the top position in the esteemed Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services 2022 examination. Even before the UPPSC PCS J 2022 result was announced, she was quite confident in her ability to pass the coveted exam. However, clinching the Rank 1 position is undeniably the icing on the cake. Scroll on to find out more about the UPPSC PCS Topper Nishi Gupta, including her educational background, success mantra and preparation strategy.

Nishi Gupta UPPSC PCS J Topper

Nishi Gupta, a 27-year-old female from Kanpur, topped the UPPSC PCS J 2022 exam in her first attempt. She was born into an ordinary Joint family and has always dreamt of clearing the UPPSC exam. Her father, Nirankar Gupta, runs a paan shop in Kanpur, while her mother is a housewife.

“My father, Nirankar Gupta is owner of Paan Shop in Kanpur while mother, Rekha Gupta is a housewife. They always motivated us to study hard. My elder sister is an engineer and got married while my younger brother did engineering from IIT Madras,” she told a leading news portal.

Nishi Gupta Educational Background

Nishi Gupta completed her 12th examinations from Fatima Convent School, Kanpur. Although she achieved a commendable 77% in her class 10th exams, she was determined to improve her performance. Through rigorous and unwavering dedication, her efforts paid off when she secured 92% in intermediate or Class 12 exams. Continuing her educational journey, Nishi pursued an LLB degree from Allahabad University, followed by an LLM in 2020. Nishi Gupta’s educational background is a testament to her commitment to excellence.

Success story of UPPSC PCS J Topper Nishi Gupta

Nishi Gupta’s success story serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants aiming to crack UP Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) recruitment exam. Since her childhood days, Nishi dreamt of achieving big in her life. She was motivated by seeing her siblings doing well in their career.

PCS Topper Nishi Gupta’s success story is a testament to her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of her dreams. Despite coming from a modest family, she never doubted her capabilities and devoted herself to studies. "I achieved success after 5 years. ‘It has been half a decade since I graduated in 2018. It took a lot of time for this day to come’, she told the news agency.

Preparation Strategy of Nishi Gupta

In order to excel the UPPSC exam, Nishi Gupta devised a comprehensive study plan that covered all topics of UPPSC PCS-J Syllabus. She studied hard for 5 years, focusing on important topics and staying updated with current events. UPPSC PCS-J Topper Nishi Gupta created a timetable to allocate equal time to all the subjects and covered the entire curriculum thoroughly. She attempted several sample papers to get the reality check of her preparation level and worked on the areas she was weak in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts UP Judiciary Exam (Civil Judge Junior Division) to recruit eligible candidates for the position of Judicial Officers in the Uttar Pradesh Court. It was conducted from 23 to 25 May and the interview round was held from 18 to 28 August 2023. A total of 302 candidates qualified for the UPPSC PCS 2022 examination. Of them, 165 are female candidates.