UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020: Application Process Begins @uppsc.up.nic.in, Know Details Here

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for commencement of application process for the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2020 can apply for the Mains Exam available on the on the official website of UPPSC - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification release by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the application form for the UPPSC PCS Main Exam is available on the official site -uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates, who have qualified the Prelims exam, will have to apply online till the last date which is 06 March 2020. You will have to follow the steps as mentioned in the short notification to fill and update the forms on the official website.

Candidates should note that after filling the form online on the official website, they will have to send the print of online application with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification till 20 March 2020 to the address given.

It is noted that earlier Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for the UPPSC PCS Prelims result. A total of 6320 candidates have been qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2019.

Direct Link for Short Notification UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020



How to Download Short Notification UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit to the Important Alerts section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.)(M) EXAM-2019

given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Notification.

You should take Print Out of the notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Gen/SPL Rect Prelims Examination 2019).