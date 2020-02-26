UPPSC PCS Mains Online Form 2019-20 Available @uppsc.up.nic.in, Fill UPPSC PCS Mains Form upto 6 March

UPPSC PCS Mains Online Form 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the application link for Mains Exam of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General Recruitment/ Special Recruitment). All such candidates who are qualified in UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam can fill their form on UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Mains Form Link is also given below. The candidates are required to submit online details in the link such as their Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender, Domicile of UP, Category and Verification Code and download Conventional Form. UPPSC PCS Mains Application Link is available from 26 February to 06 March 2020. After taking the print-out of the filled UPPSC Mains online form, candidates are also required to the send the form along with necessary documents to Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj– 211018 by post or by in person on or before 20 March 2020 upto 05:00 PM. For more information on the application, check the PDF link given below.

UPPSC PCS Mains Online Form

UPPSC PCS Exam Notice PDF

How to Download UPPSC PCS Mains Online Form ?

Go to official website of UPPSC www.uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.)(P.C.S.) (MAIN) Examination- 2019 [A-2/E-1/2019”, available on the home page Enter your Registration Number and Basic Details Fill all the required information After filling the details, click on ‘Click here to payment the required fee for main examination’ Click on ‘Submit’ Button Take a print out of the form after submitting the form Candidates, incase, found any mistake or need to modify the application form then they can ‘Edit’ their application by clicking on the link ‘COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.)(P.C.S.) (MAIN) Examination- 2019 [A-2/E-1/2019]’ available on the homepage

Candidates can also edit their application directly through the link given below.

UPPSC PCS Mains Application Modification Link

UPPSC PCS Main exam will be held on 20 April 2020 and 16 August 2020. A total of 6320 candidates are qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam held on 15 December2019.