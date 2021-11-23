Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPSC PCS Result 2021 Expected Today @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Updates, Expected Cut-Off Here

 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is soon going to release the result of UPPCS Pre Exam 2021 on its website (uppsc.up.nic.in). Check Expected Cut-Off, Procedure to Download Result and Other Details Here.

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 11:46 IST
UPPSC PCS Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is soon going to release the result of UPPCS Pre Exam 2021 on its website (uppsc.up.nic.in). As per media reports, UPPSC PCS Result Link shall be activated today i.e. on 23 November 2021. Candidates who attended the UP Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P) Exam on 24 October 2021 are advised to keep a track on this page as the link will be provided as soon as it is available.

Meanwhile, candidates can check UPPSC PCS Expected Cut-Off and other details below:

UPPSC PCS Expected Cut-Off 2021

According to the experts, the difficult level of the exam was tough. Hence, UPPSC PCS Cut-Off Marks are expected to be lesser than previous year.

  • General -  98-103
  • OBC - 96-101
  • SC - 95-100
  • ST - 90-95
  • PWD - 90-95

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains. The mains exam shall be conducted on 28 January 2022 onwards. There will be 8 papers of 1500 marks in the mains exam -  General Hindi, Essay, 4 General Studies Papers and a Optional Paper. The duration of each section will be 3 hours.

UPPSC PCS Interview 2021

Those who clear the mains will be called for interview round. The marks allotted to the Interview round are 100. This round will tests candidate's general awareness, intelligence and suitability for the job.

UPPSC PCS Answer Key was released on 27 October 2021 and the candidates were called to submit objections till 02 November 2021.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your details

Download UPPSC Prelims Result 2021

FAQ

How to Download UPPSC PCS Result 2021 ?

The candidates can download the result by visiting the official website.

What is UPPSC PCS General Cut-Off ?

The cut-off is expected between 98-103.

What is UPPSC PCS Result 2021 ?

The result is expected on 23 or 24 November 2021
