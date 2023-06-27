UPPSC Result 2023 OUT: Download UP PCS Prelims Selection List PDF Here

UPPSC Result 2023 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on June 26, 2023 in a PDF format. The candidates who attended the exam can check the direct link to download UP Prelims Result below.

UPPSC Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the prelims result of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UP PCS Prelins Exam) on June 27, 2023. According to the result notice, a total of 345022 candidates appeared in the exam of which 4047 Candidates Qualified. Such candidates can download UP PCS Pre by visiting the website of the commission (uppsc.up.nic.in). Qualified candidates will appear for UPPSC Mains Exam 2023.

UPPSC PCS Result PDF Download

The result is declared in a pdf consisting of roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round of selection. Candidates can directly download UPPSC Pre Result PDF by clicking on the link given below:

UPPSC PCS Result 2023 Overview

Lakhs of candidates have appeared in the UPPCS PCS Exam, on May 14 for the year 2023, against 254 UP PCS Officers vacancies.

Organisation Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Name of the Exam Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2023 Total Registered 565459 candidates UPPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 14 May 2023 UPPSC Prelims Result Date 2023 26 June 2023 UPPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 23 September to 01 October 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Official Website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023: Check How to Download UPPSC Result 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download resul with the help of the steps given in this article.

Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAINS EXAM IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION - 2023

Check the roll numbers of the candidates

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

The commission will soon upload the cut off marks of the exam after the declaration of the final result.

UPPSC Prelims Qualifying Marks

UPPSC Qualifying Marks Category Qualifying Percentage Marks SC/ST 35% Other Categories 40%

UPPSC Maine Exam 2023

Regarding the timetable for the main test and the process for the successful applicants to pay their online application/examination fee, and other information will be provided in due course of time.

The same has been confirmed by the Secretary 'Ashok Kumar'. He has made it clear that following the announcement of the final selection results, information regarding the candidates' scores, cutoff scores, etc. would be made available on the Commission's website. In this regard, representations made under RTI would not be accepted.

The commission has set up 1241 centres across the state in 51 districts