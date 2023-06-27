UPPSC Result 2023 OUT: Download UP PCS Prelims Selection List PDF Here

UPPSC Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the prelims result of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UP PCS Prelins Exam) on June 27, 2023. According to the result notice, a total of 345022 candidates appeared in the exam of which 4047 Candidates Qualified. Such candidates can download UP PCS Pre by visiting the website of the commission (uppsc.up.nic.in). Qualified candidates will appear for UPPSC Mains Exam 2023.
UPPSC PCS Result PDF Download
The result is declared in a pdf consisting of roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates for the next round of selection. Candidates can directly download UPPSC Pre Result PDF by clicking on the link given below:
|UPPSC PCS Result 2023
|Download Here
UPPSC PCS Result 2023 Overview
Lakhs of candidates have appeared in the UPPCS PCS Exam, on May 14 for the year 2023, against 254 UP PCS Officers vacancies.
|
Organisation
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Name of the Exam
|
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2023
|Total Registered
|
565459 candidates
|
UPPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023
|
14 May 2023
|
UPPSC Prelims Result Date 2023
|
26 June 2023
|
UPPSC Mains Exam Date 2023
|
23 September to 01 October 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
|
Official Website
|
https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023: Check How to Download UPPSC Result 2023
The candidates can check the steps to download resul with the help of the steps given in this article.
Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in
Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAINS EXAM IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION - 2023
Download UPPSC PCS PDF Here
Check the roll numbers of the candidates
UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023
The commission will soon upload the cut off marks of the exam after the declaration of the final result.
UPPSC Prelims Qualifying Marks
|
UPPSC Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Qualifying Percentage Marks
|
SC/ST
|
35%
|
Other Categories
|
40%
UPPSC Maine Exam 2023
Regarding the timetable for the main test and the process for the successful applicants to pay their online application/examination fee, and other information will be provided in due course of time.
The same has been confirmed by the Secretary 'Ashok Kumar'. He has made it clear that following the announcement of the final selection results, information regarding the candidates' scores, cutoff scores, etc. would be made available on the Commission's website. In this regard, representations made under RTI would not be accepted.
The commission has set up 1241 centres across the state in 51 districts