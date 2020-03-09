UPPSC Revised Result 2020 for RO/ARO Posts Declared @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details Here

UPPSC Revised Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Revised Result for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC RO/ARO exam can check the revised result available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Commission, UPPSC has declared the revised result for the posts of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer on its official website.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has also released the list of provisionally selected candidates whose post/department has been changed. Candidates can check their roll number as declared by the UPPSC under provisionally selected for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had earlier notified for the recruitment for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts on its official website.

Direct Link for UPPSC Revised Result 2020 for RO/ARO Posts





How to Download UPPSC Revised Result 2020 for RO/ARO Posts

Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)-uppsc.nic.in.

Click on the link- NOTICE REGARDING REVISED RESULT OF SAMEEKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMEEKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. (GEN./SPL./BACKLOG RECTT.) EXAM 2017 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

You can download and save a copy for the future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.