UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List of Selected candidates for Mains Exam Here

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check list of selected candidates here.

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the result of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer on its website. All those who appeared in the UPPSC RO ARO Exam can download the roll number-wise result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam was held on 5 December 2021 at various exam centers. Candidates can download UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2022 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2022?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPPSC RO ARO Pre Exam Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A list of selected candidates will be opened. Download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022

Those candidates, who had enrolled in the vacancies for these posts and also appeared in the prelims exam can check the result on the website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC RO-ARO Recruitment Preliminary Exam Held in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Rae Bareli and Sitapur Districts etc. Candidates can directly download UPPSC RO ARO Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.