UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The registration process for UPPSC Staff Nurse posts for 2,069 openings will end today at its official website. Check eligibility and steps to apply.

Get all the details of UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The online application process for the Staff Nurse posts will expire today i.e. on September 29, 2023 at the official website. All those candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 2240 Staff Nurse posts through the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in. You can check the direct link to fill the application form provided in the article.

It is noted that UPPSC has earlier released job notification to fill 2,240 openings for Staff Nurse posts, including 171 for male staff nurses and 2,069 for female vacancies. Last date for submission of online application for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 drive is September 29, 2023.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates willing to apply for Staff Nurse posts should have certain educational qualification including GNM/B.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute with UP Nursing Council certificate. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 Selection Process

Selection for the Staff Nurse posts will comprises of three stages including Written Test/

Document Verification followed by Medical tests.

Steps to Apply Online for UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023

You can apply for the Staff Nurse post through the official website after following the steps given below.