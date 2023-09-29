UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Eligibility

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The online application process for the Staff Nurse posts will expire today i.e. on September 29, 2023 at the official website. All those candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 2240 Staff Nurse posts through the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in. You can check the direct link to fill the application form provided in the article.
It is noted that UPPSC has earlier released job notification to fill 2,240 openings for Staff Nurse posts, including 171 for male staff nurses and 2,069 for female vacancies. Last date for submission of online application for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 drive is September 29, 2023.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for Staff Nurse posts should have certain educational qualification including GNM/B.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute with UP Nursing Council certificate. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.
UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 Selection Process
Selection for the Staff Nurse posts will comprises of three stages including Written Test/
Document Verification followed by Medical tests.
Steps to Apply Online for UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023
You can apply for the Staff Nurse post through the official website after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in or click on the direct link shared above.
- Step 2: Provide your general details and provide your contact details to register to the link on the home page.
- Step 3: Login using the Registration Number and Password sent on your registered mobile number and Email ID.
- Step 4: Fill out the UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Form. S
- tep 5: Upload the required scanned documents.
- Step 6: Review UPPSC Nurse online form before submitting it.
- Step 7: Pay the required application fee.
- Step 8: You will receive the confirmation email or message on your registered email. Download your UPPSC Staff Nurse application form for future reference.