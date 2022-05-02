UPRVUNL Admit Card 2022 (Today) @uprvunl.org: Check JE and Other Exam Date Here

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2022 to be released on 02 May at uprvunl.org: Candidates can check the exam dates of Junior Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Gr-II, and Lab Assistant posts here.

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2022: Candidates who applied for UPRVUNL Recrutiment 2022 for Junior Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Gr-II, and Lab Assistant Posts, can download UPRVUNL JE Admit Card from today onwards. We will provide UPRVUNL Admit Card Link, once available, on the official website of UPRVUNL.

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is conducting the computer-based exam (CBT) on 14 May and 15 May 2022 as follow:

Post Name Exam Date Exam Time Jr Engineer Trainee E& M (Electrical) 14 May 2022 9 AM to 12 PM Jr Engineer Trainee E& M (Electronics/Control and Instrumentation) 14 May 2022 9 AM to 12 PM Jr Engineer Trainee E& M (Electrical) 14 May 2022 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM Lab Assistant 14 May 2022 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM Jr Engineer Trainee E& M (Mechanic) 15 May 2022 9 AM to 12 PM Jr Engineer Trainee E& M (Computer Science) 15 May 2022 9 AM to 12 PM Chemist Gr-II 15 May 2022 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM Assistant Accountant 15 May 2022 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

How to Download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPRVUNL Click on the admit card link given under ‘Public Notice’ section Enter your details UPRVUNL JE Admit Card and Other

UPRVUNL has uploaded the notification for the recruitment of 82 Jr Engineer (Trainee) E & M), 21 Assistant Accountants, 14 Chemist Grade 2 and 17 Lab Assistants.