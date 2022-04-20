UPSC CAPF 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply Online for 253 Vacancies, Exam in August

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Recruitment Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has recently, published the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (ASSISTANT COMMANDANTS) Exam for the year 2022 at its website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF AC Exam is scheduled to be held on 07 August 2022 across the country. Candidates who are looking forward to appearing for this big exam can register for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2022. It is to be noted, that the UPSC CAPG Application Link gets closed on 10 May 2022 at upsconline.nic.in. Both Male and Female Graduates who are not more than 25 years of age are eligible to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Recruitment.

This year, a total of 253 vacancies are available for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC). Out of the total, 66 vacancies are available for Border Security Force (BSF), 29 vacancies are available for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 62 vacancies under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 82 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

You can withdraw your application between 17 May 2022 to 23 May 2022 till 6.00 PM.

We have provided the UPSC CAPF AC Notification along with the application in the article below.

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Important Dates

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Date 2022 20 April 2022 Starting Date of CAPF AC 2022 Registration 20 April 2022 Last Date of CAPF AC 2022 Registration 10 May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Application Withdrawn Date 17 May to 23 May 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Exam Date 07 August 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2022 Date In the second or third week of July 2022 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date 2022 Expected in September - October 2022 UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Vacancy Details CAPF Vacancy BSF 66 CRPF 29 CISF 62 ITBP 14 SSB 82 Total 253

UPSC CAPF AC 2022 Educational Qualification

The candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 20 years

Maximum Age - 25 years

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2022

The candidates who successfully register for the exam will be called to appear for the exam on 07 August 2022 which will comprise two papers. Paper I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2022:

Paper 1: General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper 2: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension - 200 Marks. The candidates will b asked for writing the Essay Component in English/Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2022:

The admit cards will be available at www.upsconline.nic.in in the month of July 2022. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D.

UPSC CAPF AC Physical Exam 2022

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be called for Physical Standards (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests.

UPSC CAPF AC PST 2022

Height:

Men - 165 cm

Women - 157 cm

Chest:

Men - 81 cm

Weight:

Men - 50 Kg

Women - 46 Kg

UPSC CAPF AC PET 2022

100 Metre race

Male - 16 seconds

Female - 18 seconds

800 Metre race

Male - 3 minutes 45 second

Female - 4 minutes 45 second

Long Jump

Male - 3.5 Meters 3 chances

Femlae - 3.0 Meters 3 chances

Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)

Male - 4.5 Meters

Female - NA

UPSC CAPF AC Interview 2022

Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests will be called for the Interview/Personality Test which contains 150 marks.

UPSC CAPF AC Final Selection 2022

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview.

How to Apply for CAPF AC 2022 Exam ?

Go to official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 ' and then on 'Click here' Register for the exam by 'Click Here for PART I भाग- I के लिए यहां क्लिक करें' After registration, click on 'Click Here for Part II भाग- II के लिए यहां क्लिक करें' Pay the Application Fee and submit your form

Application Fee: