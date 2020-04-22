UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2020 Notification Postponed due to Corona Virus Outbreak, Check Details Here

UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2020 Notification has been deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) due to nationwide lockdown caused by corona virus out break. All candidates who were waiting for the notification will have to wait for more long time.

As per latest reports, the commission will notify the exam details on its website. All candidates are reequired to visit the official website for more latest updates. The UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2020 Notification was to be released on 22 April 2020 as per calendar and the preliminary exam for the same was scheduled on 9 August 2020.4.22

