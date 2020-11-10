UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam: Download Model Question Paper of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (200 Marks)

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam will be conducted offline on 20th December 2020 for recruitment of 209 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (AC) in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The CAPF 2020 written exam will contain two papers, i.e., General Ability & Intelligence (250 marks) and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (200 marks). The General Studies, Essay & Comprehension paper will be of 3 hours duration and will contain questions on Essay Writing, Precis Writing, Reading Comprehensions and questions that test candidates' communications/language skills.

Preparing for the General Studies, Essay & Comprehension paper could get tricky, if you are unaware about what type of questions will be asked in this section. Considering this, we have shared below the UPSC CAPF Model Paper of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension in PDF Download format, as provided by the UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in. The Model Paper is based on the latest exam pattern and syllabus of the UPSC CAPF 2020 Written Exam. Practice the given CAPF Model Questions now to boost your preparation level.

Let's first have a look at the exam pattern of the UPSC CAPF Exam below:

Paper Time Marks Paper I General Ability & Intelligence 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon 250 Marks Paper II General Studies, Essay & Comprehension 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm 200 Marks

-Paper I will be of qualifying nature. Candidates' first need to qualify General Ability & Intelligence paper to get their General Studies, Essay & Comprehension paper evaluated.

-Paper I is objective in nature; will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) & Paper II will be of Descriptive format.

-There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks in Paper I for each wrong answer

UPSC CAPF 2020: Model Paper & Questions

General Studies, Essay & Comprehension: 200 Marks

The UPSC CAPF (AC) Model Paper is given below in PDF file format. This paper has been shared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website in the "Model Question Cum Answer Booklets" section. The given paper contains model questions on Essay Writing (80 Marks), For & Against Arguments (40 Marks), Report Writing (20 Marks), Precis Writing (15 Marks), Reading Comprehension (20 Marks), Fill in the Blanks (10 Marks), Sentence Formation (10 Marks), and Sentence Correction (5 Marks). Download the Model Paper or Test from the link mentioned below and practice now to ace the exam with flying colours:

Let's now have a look at the questions included in the paper shared above:

Topic Questions Asked Essay Writing (Any Four) (80 Marks) (i) Need for Common Civil Code in India (ii) Cashless Transactions: Score & Future Prospects in India (iii) India versus China in the context of emerging economy in South Asia (iv) The things that count as being civilised (v) Cleaning & connecting the rivers in India (vi) The recent achievements of India's nuclear scientists For & Against Arguments (40 Marks) (i) Youth in India are getting addicted to Android mobiles (ii) Power flows from the barrel of gun Report Writing (20 Marks) (i) Corruption in Politics (ii) Environmental Pollution

Note: These questions are from the Model Paper shared by the UPSC @upsc.gov.in and are based on the CAPF (AC) syllabus. Have a look at the detailed syllabus of this paper below.

UPSC CAPF Syllabus for Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

Have a look at the Syllabus of the General Studies, Essay and Comprehension and know the topics from which questions will be asked from this paper:

Essay Writing: Modern Indian History, Freedom Struggle, Geography, Polity, Economy, Security, Human Rights, Analytical Ability

Developing counter arguments: Candidates need to answer by presenting their arguments for or against a particular topic

Précis writing: Candidates need to covert the given passage into one-third of its length in their own words.

Reading Comprehension: Answer the questions on the basis of given passage

Communication/language skills: Make Sentences, Covert the form of sentences, Rewriting of Sentences, Sentence Correction

English grammar: Article, Verb, Active/Passive Voice, Direct/Indirect Speech, Singular & Plural, miscellaneous

