UPSC CAPF Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Officers will be eligible to draw monthly salary in the pay band - 3 and with basic pay equal to Rs 15,600 along with other perks and allowances.

UPSC CAPF Salary 2023: The Union Public Service Commission recruits eligible candidates for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant for armed forces namely, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The UPSC CAPF salary package consists of the pay scale and allowances as prescribed by the commission.

The commission will release the online application form for UPSC CAPF on 26th April 2023. The last date to fill out the application form will be 16th May 2023. The UPSC CAPF 2023 exam is going to be held on 06th August 2023.

Candidates who are aspiring for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant post should be well versed with the salary structure along with perks, allowances and job profile etc. In this article, we have discussed the detailed UPSC CAPF annual package, salary structure, allowances, job profile and career growth.

UPSC CAPF 2023 Calendar

Event Dates UPSC CAPF Notification Release Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration Start Date 26th April 2023 UPSC CAPF Online Registration End Date 16th May 2023 UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Application Withdrawal Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2023 Date To be Announced UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Written Exam Date 06th August 2023 UPSC CAPF AC Result Date To be Announced

UPSC CAPF Annual Package

The annual package for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant comprises basic pay, allowances and benefits. Apart from this, the amount of the monthly salary also depends on the miscellaneous allowances prescribed by the armed force in which the candidate is recruited.

Presently, the Assistant Commandant of UPSC is eligible to withdraw monthly salary in the pay band 3 as per the 7th pay commission. With that, the monthly salary applicable for an Assistant Commandant becomes Rs 51,480 and the UPSC CAPF annual package amounts to Rs 6,17,760.

UPSC CAPF Salary Structure 2023

Candidates who qualify for all the UPSC CAPF selection process, written exam, PET and interview round will be eligible to draw salary in the pay scale of INR 56100-177500/- (Level 3).

The monthly salary structure of a UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant will comprise basic pay along with allowances namely, dearness allowance, grade pay etc. Go through the detailed table mentioned below to know about the UPSC CAPF salary breakup:

UPSC CAPF Salary Inputs Amount Basic Pay Rs. 15,600/- Grade Pay Rs. 5,400/- Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 26,250/- In hand Salary Rs. 44,135/- Total Rs. 51,480/-

Perks and Allowances

The UPSC CAPF salary is very hefty and attractive due to the pay scale and allowances. These allowances are paid to the Assistant Commandant on a monthly basis along with the UPSC CAPF AC in-hand salary. Go through the section below to know about the detailed UPSC CAPF AC allowances:

Dearness Allowance

Money for Ration

House Rent Allowance

Special Duty Allowance

Medical Allowance

Transport Allowance

Hardship Allowance

UPSC CAPF Job Profile

Candidates who ace all the rounds of the UPSC CAPF exam pattern are posted in any of the armed forces namely, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, NSG and SPG as Assistant Commandant. In the following table, we have mentioned the roles and responsibilities to be administered by the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant in different post.

UPSC CAPF Job Post Roles and Responsibilities BSF Combat Trans-border crimes Prevent the entry or exit of unauthorized individuals from Indian Territory Prevent illegal activities such as smuggling. CRPF Controlling riots and crowds Conducting counter-militancy operations Combating left-wing extremism Safeguarding vital installations and VIPs Protecting the environment, and preparing for wartime aggression. ITBP Protecting VIPs, banks, and sensitive installations Monitoring and preventing any illegal activities across the border such as smuggling and illegal immigration. SSB Security personnel are tasked with guarding the Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan and taking prompt action in case of any illegal activities. CISF Assistant Commandants are responsible for providing security to 356 industrial units, government infrastructure projects, facilities, and establishments located throughout India. NSG play a crucial role in combating terrorist activities and protecting states against internal disturbances SPG The Assistant Commandant does the job of protecting the Prime Minister of India, and in certain cases, their family

UPSC CAPF Career Growth & Promotions

Candidates who join UPSC CAPF as Assistant Commandant have a great scope for career growth and promotions while working for the organisation. The career growth of the candidate is subjected to the candidates qualifying for the internal exams conducted by the commission from time to time. Post qualifying for the exam, the candidates not only get an elevation in their job profile but also an increment in their salary.

Check out the detailed promotional hierarchy for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant below.