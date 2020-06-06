UPSC CDS 2 2020 Notification to Release on 05 August: Check UPSC CDS Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Application Process

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Notification : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the notification for UPSC CDS 2 Exam on 05 August 2020. As per the UPSC Revised Calendar 2020, UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2020 will be held on 08 November 2020. Online applications will be invited for UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2020. UPSC CDS 2 Application will be start from 05 August 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the online application upto 25 August 2020.

UPSC conducts Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam II) every year for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Captain, Lieutenant , Lieutenant Colonel, Major, Brigadier (Level 13A ), Colonel, Lieutenant General HAG, Major General, VCOAS/Army CDR/Lieutenant General (NFSG),COAS etc.

Last year, UPSC had notified 417 vacancies for UPSC CDS Post under the course conducted by Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

. UPSC CDS 2 Registration was started on 12 June 2019 and the last date of registration was 08 July 2019.

Candidates can check educational qualification, salary, age limit, application process etc. for UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam through the article below:

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Important Dates:

UPSC CDS 2 Notification Release Date and Registration date – 05 August 2020

Last Date ofUPSC CDS 2 2020 Registration – 25 August 2020

CDS 2 Exam Date – 08 November 2019

CDS 2 Exam Result Date – to be announced later

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Vacancy Details:

Indian Military Academy (INA),Dehradun, 149th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2020 — 100 Posts

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala—Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive - 45 Posts

Air Force Academy (AFA) —(Pre-Flying), Training Course commencing in July, 2020 - 32 Posts

Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras)— 225 Posts

UPSC CDS 2 Salary:

Captain (Level 10 B) - 6,13,00-1,93,900

Lieutenant (Level 10) - 56,100 – 1,77,500

Lieutenant Colonel (Level 12A ) - 1,21,200 – 2,12400

Major (Level 11) - 6,94,00 – 2,07,200

Brigadier (Level 13A ) - 1,39,600-2,17,600

Colonel Level 13 - 1,30,600-2, 15, 900

Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15) - 1, 82, 200-2,24,100

Major General (Level 14) - 1,44,200-2,18,200

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17) - 2,25,000/-(fixed)

HAG+Scale (Level 16) - 2,05,400 – 2,24,400

COAS (Level 18) - 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier - Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed

UPSC CDS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Educational Qualification:

Indian Military Academy (INA): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Indian Naval Academy (INA): B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university or equivalent.

Air Force Academy (AFA): B.E/B.Tech from a recognized university OR degree from a recognized university with Physics & Mathematics as subjects.

Officers Training Academy (OTA): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical course): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Age Limit:

IMA – 19 to 24 years

AFA – 19 to 23 years

INA – 19 to 22 years

OTA – 19 to 25 years

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of national level recruitment test (CDS 2 Exam) followed by UPSC CDS 2 Interview tests to conducted by SSB. The interview is 4 day process in which candidates shall be tested on the basis of Personality Test, Group Testing Officer Task, Psychology Test and Conference.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Pattern:

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy:

Subject Duration Maximum Marks English 2 Hours 100 General Knowledge 2 Hours 100 Elementary Mathematics 2 Hours 100

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy :—

Subject Duration Maximum Marks English 2 Hours 100 General Knowledge 2 Hours 100

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English

The maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be equal for each course i.e. the maximum marks allotted to the written examination and to the interviews will be 300, 300, 300 and 200 each for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers’ Training Academy respectively.

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply online through official website www.upsconline.nic.in from 05 August to 25 August 2020.

UPSC CDS 2 2020 Application Fee:

General/ OBC - Rs 200 (No Fee for female/ SC/ ST candidates)

