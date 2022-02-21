UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 (OUT) @upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 Download Link has been activated on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. Check UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Call Letter Download Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and Details here.

UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today uploaded the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Commandants (Executive) through UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Exam 2022 scheduled to be held on 13 March 2022. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their call letters from the official website of UPSC by using their credentials.

UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Admit Card 2022 Download Link is available on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Admit Card Download Link'. It will redirect you to the new page. Candidates have two ways to download their call letters.i.e. By CISF No. or By Roll Number. Candidates can download UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE (Exe) Admit Card 2022

Candidates are required to Bring this e Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Industrial Security Force AC (Exe) LDC Exam, 2022. Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e Admit Card.

Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. Candidates should appear for the exam in their uniform and must carry their Identity Card with them. . Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

All applicants have to carry any one of these documents (Voter ID/Employee ID/Photograph/College ID/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Bank Pass Book with the photograph/Any other ID proof) issued by a Gazetted Officer while attending the exam. Candidates can directly download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.