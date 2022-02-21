UPSC Prelims 2022: Last Day Tomorrow for Civil Services & Forest Services Exam, Hurry! Apply Now!

UPSC Civil and Forest Service Prelims 2022 Exam: Union Public Service Commission had released the official notification for Civil Services Exam and Forest Service Exam on 2 February 2022. Candidates who are preparing for UPSC Prelims 2022 Exam are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website of UPSC.

UPSC Civil and Forest Service Prelims 2022 Exam: There is an important update for the candidates who are preparing for Civil Services Exam and IAF Exam. The Union Public service Commission is going to close the online application window for the Civil Services Examination (SSE) 2022 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2022 tomorrow, 22 February 2022. All those who have yet not submitted their applications are advised to submit their online applications on the Commission's application portal, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should note that both the stages of the application process have to be completed by February 22.

The commission had started the online application process for UPSC Prelims 2022 for CSE and IFS on 2 February 2022. Initially, 861 vacancies were announced by the commission to be filled in various central services through CSE 2022 which is now updated to 1011 by UPSC on February 17. On the other hand, 151 vacancies are announced to be filled through IFS Exam 2022. Candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility and apply to the posts before the closure of the application window.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

1. Date of issue of notification -2 February 2022

2. Starting Date of Application Process - 2 February 2022

3. Closing Date of Application Process- 22 February 2022

4. Date of Preliminary Examination – 5 June 2022

5. Main Examination - September 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To apply for UPSC IAS IFoS Recruitment 2022 Exam, must have at least a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Candidates are required to check on the official notification for more details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for Civil Services/Forest Services Examination 2022 should have a minimum age limit of 21 years and a maximum of 32 years. There is also relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 February 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

2. Now click on the link related to Civil Services Examination appearing on the home page.

3. Now register yourself by entering the information like name, father's name, date of birth and other details.

4. Now login through your ID and Password.

5. Now enter the required information here and upload the required documents.

6. Now pay the application fee and click on submit button.

7. Download your application form and take a printout of it for further need.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee