UPSC Civil Services: How are IAS, IPS & IFS Services Allocated to the Recommended Candidates by the Commission?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam for the recruitment of officers for IAS, IPS, IFS, and various Group A and B services. Every year lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam out of which only a few hundred are selected and appointed in the services. These services are allocated to the officers based on their ranks, the reserved category they belong to, and the vacancies available in that particular year.
In this article, we have provided the distribution of final ranks for the three prestigious services (IAS, IPS, and IFS) for categories – General; OBC; SC; and ST for the last 5 years (2015-2019).
Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2019
UPSC Civil Services 2019 results were declared on August 4. A total of 829 candidates from various categories have been recommended for the appointment in the Civil Services for this year. Commission provided the distribution of services as per the vacancies declared.
|
Civil Services
|
Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category
|
IAS
(Indian Administrative Services)
|
General – 72
EWS – 18
OBC – 52
SC – 25
ST – 13
Total – 180
|
IFS
(Indian Foreign Services)
|
General – 12
EWS – 2
OBC – 6
SC – 3
ST – 1
Total – 24
|
IPS
(Indian Police Services)
|
General – 60
EWS – 15
OBC – 42
SC – 23
ST – 10
Total – 150
|
Central Services Group ‘A’
|
General – 196
EWS – 34
OBC – 109
SC – 64
ST – 35
Total – 438
|
Group ‘B’ Services
|
General – 57
EWS – 14
OBC – 42
SC – 14
ST – 8
Total – 135
Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2018
The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2018 exam were declared on April 5, 2019. A total of 812 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Kanishka Kataria of Rajasthan topped the coveted exam in the year 2018. He belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2018, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:
|
Civil Services
|
Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category
|
IAS
(Indian Administrative Services)
|
General – 91
OBC – 42
SC – 27
ST – 14
Total – 180
|
IFS
(Indian Foreign Services)
|
General – 15
OBC – 9
SC – 5
ST – 1
Total – 30
|
IPS
(Indian Police Services)
|
General – 75
OBC – 42
SC – 24
ST – 09
Total – 150
|
Central Services Group ‘A’
|
General – 198
OBC – 098
SC – 057
ST – 31
Total – 384
|
Group ‘B’ Services
|
General –35
OBC – 12
SC – 15
ST – 6
Total – 68
The services are allocated to each candidate on the basis of the vacancy and the category he/she belongs to. Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.
|
Allocated Services
|
General Category
Last Rank
|
OBC
Last Rank
|
SC
Last Rank
|
ST
Last Rank
|
IAS
|
92
|
457
|
492
|
528
|
IFS
|
134
|
450
|
468
|
603
|
IPS
|
236
|
480
|
638
|
645
|
IRS (IT)
|
239
|
485
|
602
|
674
|
IRS (C&CE)
|
265
|
515
|
649
|
680
Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2017
The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2017 exam were declared on April 27, 2018. A total of 1058 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Anudeep Durishetty of Hyderabad topped the coveted exam in the year 2017. He belonged to the OBC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2017, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:
|
Civil Services
|
Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category
|
IAS
(Indian Administrative Services)
|
General – 93
OBC – 46
SC – 28
ST – 13
Total – 180
|
IFS
(Indian Foreign Services)
|
General – 22
OBC – 11
SC – 7
ST – 2
Total – 42
|
IPS
(Indian Police Services)
|
General – 77
OBC – 40
SC – 23
ST – 10
Total – 150
|
Central Services Group ‘A’
|
General – 294
OBC – 152
SC – 83
ST – 36
Total – 565
|
Group ‘B’ Services
|
General –57
OBC – 26
SC – 25
ST – 13
Total – 121
Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.
|
Allocated Services
|
General Category
Last Rank
|
OBC
Last Rank
|
SC
Last Rank
|
ST
Last Rank
|
IAS
|
105
|
517
|
629
|
594
|
IFS
|
152
|
602
|
717
|
616
|
IPS
|
245
|
632
|
792
|
867
|
IRS (IT)
|
329
|
706
|
859
|
886
|
IRS (C&CE)
|
379
|
726
|
864
|
903
Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2016
The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2016 exam were declared on June 1, 2017. A total of 1099 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Nandini KR of Karnataka topped the coveted exam in the year 2016. She secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2016, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
500
|
347
|
163
|
89
|
1099
Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.
|
Allocated Services
|
General Category
Last Rank
|
OBC
Last Rank
|
SC
Last Rank
|
ST
Last Rank
|
IAS
|
95
|
140
|
619
|
730
|
IFS
|
208
|
615
|
740
|
922
|
IPS
|
267
|
656
|
793
|
965
|
IRS (IT)
|
379
|
630
|
969
|
1032
|
IRS (C&CE)
|
447
|
775
|
970
|
1053
Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2015
The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2015 exam were declared on May 10, 2016. A total of 1078 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Tina Dabi of Delhi topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. She belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2015, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
499
|
314
|
176
|
89
|
1078
Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.
|
Allocated Services
|
General Category
Last Rank
|
OBC
Last Rank
|
SC
Last Rank
|
ST
Last Rank
|
IAS
|
96
|
446
|
595
|
620
|
IFS
|
157
|
624
|
727
|
---
|
IPS
|
225
|
643
|
797
|
913
|
IRS (IT)
|
329
|
706
|
900
|
919
|
IRS (C&CE)
|
497
|
823
|
974
|
996
