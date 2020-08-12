UPSC Civil Services: How are IAS, IPS & IFS Services Allocated to the Recommended Candidates by the Commission?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam for the recruitment of officers for IAS, IPS, IFS, and various Group A and B services. Every year lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam out of which only a few hundred are selected and appointed in the services. These services are allocated to the officers based on their ranks, the reserved category they belong to, and the vacancies available in that particular year.

In this article, we have provided the distribution of final ranks for the three prestigious services (IAS, IPS, and IFS) for categories – General; OBC; SC; and ST for the last 5 years (2015-2019).

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2019

UPSC Civil Services 2019 results were declared on August 4. A total of 829 candidates from various categories have been recommended for the appointment in the Civil Services for this year. Commission provided the distribution of services as per the vacancies declared.

Civil Services Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category IAS (Indian Administrative Services) General – 72 EWS – 18 OBC – 52 SC – 25 ST – 13 Total – 180 IFS (Indian Foreign Services) General – 12 EWS – 2 OBC – 6 SC – 3 ST – 1 Total – 24 IPS (Indian Police Services) General – 60 EWS – 15 OBC – 42 SC – 23 ST – 10 Total – 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ General – 196 EWS – 34 OBC – 109 SC – 64 ST – 35 Total – 438 Group ‘B’ Services General – 57 EWS – 14 OBC – 42 SC – 14 ST – 8 Total – 135

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2018

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2018 exam were declared on April 5, 2019. A total of 812 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Kanishka Kataria of Rajasthan topped the coveted exam in the year 2018. He belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2018, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:

Civil Services Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category IAS (Indian Administrative Services) General – 91 OBC – 42 SC – 27 ST – 14 Total – 180 IFS (Indian Foreign Services) General – 15 OBC – 9 SC – 5 ST – 1 Total – 30 IPS (Indian Police Services) General – 75 OBC – 42 SC – 24 ST – 09 Total – 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ General – 198 OBC – 098 SC – 057 ST – 31 Total – 384 Group ‘B’ Services General –35 OBC – 12 SC – 15 ST – 6 Total – 68

The services are allocated to each candidate on the basis of the vacancy and the category he/she belongs to. Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services General Category Last Rank OBC Last Rank SC Last Rank ST Last Rank IAS 92 457 492 528 IFS 134 450 468 603 IPS 236 480 638 645 IRS (IT) 239 485 602 674 IRS (C&CE) 265 515 649 680

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2017

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2017 exam were declared on April 27, 2018. A total of 1058 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Anudeep Durishetty of Hyderabad topped the coveted exam in the year 2017. He belonged to the OBC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2017, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:

Civil Services Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category IAS (Indian Administrative Services) General – 93 OBC – 46 SC – 28 ST – 13 Total – 180 IFS (Indian Foreign Services) General – 22 OBC – 11 SC – 7 ST – 2 Total – 42 IPS (Indian Police Services) General – 77 OBC – 40 SC – 23 ST – 10 Total – 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ General – 294 OBC – 152 SC – 83 ST – 36 Total – 565 Group ‘B’ Services General –57 OBC – 26 SC – 25 ST – 13 Total – 121

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services General Category Last Rank OBC Last Rank SC Last Rank ST Last Rank IAS 105 517 629 594 IFS 152 602 717 616 IPS 245 632 792 867 IRS (IT) 329 706 859 886 IRS (C&CE) 379 726 864 903

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2016

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2016 exam were declared on June 1, 2017. A total of 1099 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Nandini KR of Karnataka topped the coveted exam in the year 2016. She secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2016, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:

General OBC SC ST Total 500 347 163 89 1099

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services General Category Last Rank OBC Last Rank SC Last Rank ST Last Rank IAS 95 140 619 730 IFS 208 615 740 922 IPS 267 656 793 965 IRS (IT) 379 630 969 1032 IRS (C&CE) 447 775 970 1053

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2015

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2015 exam were declared on May 10, 2016. A total of 1078 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Tina Dabi of Delhi topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. She belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2015, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows:

General OBC SC ST Total 499 314 176 89 1078

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services General Category Last Rank OBC Last Rank SC Last Rank ST Last Rank IAS 96 446 595 620 IFS 157 624 727 --- IPS 225 643 797 913 IRS (IT) 329 706 900 919 IRS (C&CE) 497 823 974 996

