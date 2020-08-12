Study at Home
Search

UPSC Civil Services: How are IAS, IPS & IFS Services Allocated to the Recommended Candidates by the Commission?

Civil service rank wise department allocation is performed by the UPSC according to the candidates' rank list and category for that specific year in the various Civil Services.  

Aug 12, 2020 13:53 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC Civil Services: How are IAS, IPS & IFS Services Allocated By the Commission?
UPSC Civil Services: How are IAS, IPS & IFS Services Allocated By the Commission?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services exam for the recruitment of officers for IAS, IPS, IFS, and various Group A and B services. Every year lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam out of which only a few hundred are selected and appointed in the services. These services are allocated to the officers based on their ranks, the reserved category they belong to, and the vacancies available in that particular year. 

In this article, we have provided the distribution of final ranks for the three prestigious services (IAS, IPS, and IFS) for categories – General; OBC; SC; and ST for the last 5 years (2015-2019).

UPSC (IAS): Salary Structure of IAS Officers from Joining to Promotion

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2019

UPSC Civil Services 2019 results were declared on August 4.  A total of 829 candidates from various categories have been recommended for the appointment in the Civil Services for this year. Commission provided the distribution of services as per the vacancies declared.

Civil Services

Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category

IAS

(Indian Administrative Services)

General – 72

EWS – 18

OBC – 52

SC – 25

ST – 13

Total – 180

IFS

(Indian Foreign Services)

General – 12

EWS – 2

OBC – 6

SC – 3

ST – 1

Total – 24

IPS

(Indian Police Services)

General – 60

EWS – 15

OBC – 42

SC – 23

ST – 10

Total – 150

Central Services Group ‘A’

General – 196

EWS – 34

OBC – 109

SC – 64

ST – 35

Total – 438

Group ‘B’ Services

General – 57

EWS – 14

OBC – 42

SC – 14

ST – 8

Total – 135

 Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2018

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2018 exam were declared on April 5, 2019. A total of 812 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Kanishka Kataria of Rajasthan topped the coveted exam in the year 2018. He belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2018, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows: 

Civil Services

Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category

IAS

(Indian Administrative Services)

General – 91

OBC – 42

SC – 27

ST – 14

Total – 180

IFS

(Indian Foreign Services)

General – 15

OBC – 9

SC – 5

ST – 1

Total – 30

IPS

(Indian Police Services)

General – 75

OBC – 42

SC – 24

ST – 09

Total – 150

Central Services Group ‘A’

General – 198

OBC – 098

SC – 057

ST – 31

Total – 384

Group ‘B’ Services

General –35 

OBC – 12

SC – 15

ST – 6

Total – 68

The services are allocated to each candidate on the basis of the vacancy and the category he/she belongs to. Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services

General Category

Last Rank

OBC

Last Rank

SC

Last Rank

ST

Last Rank

IAS

92

457

492

528

IFS

134

450

468

603

IPS

236

480

638

645

IRS (IT)

239

485

602

674

IRS (C&CE)

265

515

649

680

What is “UPSC Civil Services Rationalization Plan” Proposed by the Union Government?

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2017

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2017 exam were declared on April 27, 2018. A total of 1058 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Anudeep Durishetty of Hyderabad topped the coveted exam in the year 2017. He belonged to the OBC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2017, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows: 

Civil Services

Number of Candidates Recommended from Each Category

IAS

(Indian Administrative Services)

General – 93

OBC – 46

SC – 28

ST – 13

Total – 180

IFS

(Indian Foreign Services)

General – 22

OBC – 11

SC – 7

ST – 2

Total – 42

IPS

(Indian Police Services)

General – 77

OBC – 40

SC – 23

ST – 10

Total – 150

Central Services Group ‘A’

General – 294

OBC – 152

SC – 83

ST – 36

Total – 565

Group ‘B’ Services

General –57 

OBC – 26

SC – 25

ST – 13

Total – 121

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services

General Category

Last Rank

OBC

Last Rank

SC

Last Rank

ST

Last Rank

IAS

105

517

629

594

IFS

152

602

717

616

IPS

245

632

792

867

IRS (IT)

329

706

859

886

IRS (C&CE)

379

726

864

903

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2016

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2016 exam were declared on June 1, 2017. A total of 1099 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Nandini KR of Karnataka topped the coveted exam in the year 2016. She secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2016, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows: 

General

OBC

SC

ST

Total

500

347

163

89

1099

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services

General Category

Last Rank

OBC

Last Rank

SC

Last Rank

ST

Last Rank

IAS

95

140

619

730

IFS

208

615

740

922

IPS

267

656

793

965

IRS (IT)

379

630

969

1032

IRS (C&CE)

447

775

970

1053

Allocation of IAS, IPS and IFS Services for the Year 2015

The results of the UPSC Civil Services 2015 exam were declared on May 10, 2016. A total of 1078 candidates were recommended to join the Civil Services. Tina Dabi of Delhi topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. She belonged to the SC category and secured an AIR 1 among all categories. In 2015, the vacancy distribution among various services was as follows: 

General

OBC

SC

ST

Total

499

314

176

89

1078

Check below the last rank of the candidates from each category who are allocated a UPSC All-India Service.

Allocated Services

General Category

Last Rank

OBC

Last Rank

SC

Last Rank

ST

Last Rank

IAS

96

446

595

620

IFS

157

624

727

---

IPS

225

643

797

913

IRS (IT)

329

706

900

919

IRS (C&CE)

497

823

974

996

UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2020: List of NCERT Textbooks & State Board Books Required for Preparation 









Related Stories