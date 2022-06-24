UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Combined Medical Service Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Medical Service Exam on 17 July 2022. Applicants can, now, download UPSC Admit Card 2022 from the official website of UPSC Online i.e. upsconline.nic.in. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.
We have provided UPSC Admit Card Link along with steps to download UPSC Combined Medical Admit Card on this page:
UPSC CMS Admit Card Download Link
How to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the admit link provided on this page and go to ‘Click Here’
- Read all the important instructions and take put the print out of the same
- Download UPSC CMS Exam Admit Card