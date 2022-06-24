UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Combined Medical Service Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card Here.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Medical Service Exam on 17 July 2022. Applicants can, now, download UPSC Admit Card 2022 from the official website of UPSC Online i.e. upsconline.nic.in. It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

We have provided UPSC Admit Card Link along with steps to download UPSC Combined Medical Admit Card on this page:

How to Download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 ?