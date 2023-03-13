UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Subjects & Exam Pattern

Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination,2023 on 24th and 25th June 2023. Successful candidates in the Mains shall be called for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Preliminary Examination for Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 on 19th February 2023 for the selection of candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 24th and 25th June 2023.

The selection process for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist includes three stages. Candidates who were successful in the Preliminary exam now shall appear for the Mains exam. Thereafter, candidates declared successful in the Mains exam shall be shortlisted for the Personality Test (Stage-III).

In this article, we shall look at the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Marking Scheme in detail for Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Calendar

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Events Important Dates UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023 21st September 2022 Online Application End Date 11th October 2022 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Admit Card 2023 27th January 2023 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Date 2023 19th February 2023 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Result 2023 3rd March 2023 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Exam Date 2023 24th and 25th June 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Selection Process

As per the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist selection process, the candidates have to qualify for three rounds prelims, mains and interview rounds. The candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately. Check out the details for all three rounds below:

Preliminary Exam (400 marks) Main Exam (600 marks) Interview (200 marks)

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Pattern

Stage-I Preliminary Exam

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination which consists of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Question Papers will be set in English only.

Here is the detailed exam pattern for all three streams:

The examination will be held in online mode

The questions asked will be MCQ based

A negative marking of 1/3rd of the total marks is applicable for wrong answers

No marks will be deducted if the question is left blank

Stream-I: Geologist & Scientist B (Hydrogeology) Subject Duration(hours) Marks Paper-1 General Studies 2 hours 100 marks Paper-2 Geology/Hydrogeology 2 hours 300 marks Total 400 marks Stream-II: Geophysicist & Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Subject Duration(hours) Marks Paper-1 General Studies 2 hours 100 marks Paper-2 Geophysics 2 hours 300 marks Total 400 marks Stream-III: Chemist and Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) Subject Duration(hours) Marks Paper-1 General Studies 2 hours 100 marks Paper-2 Chemistry 2 hours 300 marks Total 400 marks

Stage - II Main Exam

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) has three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Mains exam will consist of three conventional-type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. Question paper will be set in English only.

Stream-I: Geologist Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I: Geology 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-II: Geology 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-III: Geology 3 Hours 200 Marks Total 600 Marks Stream-II: Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I: Geophysics 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-II: Geophysics 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-III: Geophysics 3 Hours 200 Marks Total 600 Marks Stream-III: Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I: Chemistry 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-II: Chemistry 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-III: Chemistry 3 Hours 200 Marks Total 600 Marks Stream-IV: Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I: Geology 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-II: Geology 3 Hours 200 Marks Paper-III: Hydrogeology 3 Hours 200 Marks Total 600 Marks

Stage - III Interview

Stage III will consist of a Personality Test/Interview carrying 200 Marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Candidates, who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in Stage-II as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned for Stage-III (Personality Test).

In the Personality Test, the candidate will be interviewed by Board i.e. Interview Board (s) constituted by the Commission. The object of the interview will be to assess the suitability for the post(s) of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics). Special attention will be paid in the Personality Test to assessing the candidate’s capacity for leadership, initiative and intellectual curiosity, tact and other social qualities, mental and physical energy powers of practical application, integrity of character and aptitude for adapting themselves to the field life.

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus should be given utmost importance as ti contains the topics and subjects that will be asked in the examination. It helps candidates prepare effectively and ensures that they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the examination.

Preliminary Exam Syllabus

Candidates can check out the subject-wise UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the preliminary examination below.

Subject UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Syllabus General Studies Current events of national and international importance. History of India and Indian National Movement. Indian and World Geography Indian Polity and Governance Economic and Social Development General issues on Environmental Ecology Bio-diversity and Climate Change General Science Geology/Hydrogeology Physical Geology Structural Geology Mineralogy Igneous Petrology Metamorphic Petrology Sedimentology Paleontology Stratigraphy Economic Geology Hydrogeology Geophysics Solid Earth Geophysics Mathematical Methods in Geophysics Electromagnetism Geophysical Prospecting Remote Sensing and Thermodynamics Nuclear Physics and Radiometry Chemistry Chemical periodicity Chemical bonding and structure Acids and bases Theoretical basis of quantitative inorganic analysis Kinetic theory and the gaseous state Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium Solutions of non-electrolytes Electrochemistry Basic organic chemistry Stereochemistry Types of organic reactions Molecular Rearrangements

Main Exam Syllabus

The detailed UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the main exam for all the three streams can be checked in the section below.

Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Subject Syllabus Paper-I: Geology Physical geology and remote sensing Structural geology Sedimentology Paleontology Stratigraphy Paper-II: Geology Mineralogy Geochemistry and isotope geology Igneous petrology Metamorphic petrology Geodynamics Paper-III: Geology Economic geology Indian mineral deposits and mineral economics Mineral exploration Fuel geology and Engineering geology Environmental geology and Natural hazards Hydrogeology Occurrence and distribution of groundwater Groundwater movement and well hydraulics Water wells and groundwater levels Groundwater exploration Groundwater quality and management Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Subject Syllabus Paper-I: Chemistry Inorganic solids Chemistry of coordination compounds Acid-base titrations Gravimetric Analysis Redox Titrations Complexometric titrations Organometallic compounds Nuclear chemistry Chemistry of d- and f-block elements Paper-II: Chemistry Kinetic theory and the gaseous state Solids Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium Chemical kinetics and catalysis Electrochemistry Quantum chemistry Basic principles and applications of spectroscopy Photochemistry Paper-III: Chemistry PART-A (Analytical Chemistry) A1. Errors in quantitative analysis A2. Separation Methods A3. Spectroscopic methods of analysis A4. Thermal methods of analysis A4. Thermal methods of analysis A6. Inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy A7. Analysis of geological materials PART B (Organic chemistry) B1. Unstable, uncharged intermediate B2. Addition reactions B3: Reactions at the carbonyl group B4. Oxidation and Reduction B5. Electrocyclic Reactions B6. Spectroscopic methods of analysis Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Subject Syllabus Paper-I: Geology PART-A A1. Solid Earth Geophysics A2. Earthquake Seismology A3. Mathematical methods in Geophysics A4. Geophysical Inversion PART-B B1. Mathematical Methods of Physics B2. Electrodynamics B3. Electromagnetic Theory B4. Atmospheric and Space Physics Paper-II: Geophysics PART-A A1. Potential Field (Gravity and Magnetic) Methods A2. Electrical and Electromagnetic methods A3. Seismic Prospecting A4. Borehole Geophysics PART-B B1. Classical Mechanics B2. Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics B3. Atomic and Molecular Physics and Characterization of materials B4. Nuclear and Particle Physics Paper-III: Hydrogeology PART-A A1. Radiometric and Airborne Geophysics A2. Marine Geophysics A3. Geophysical Signal Processing A4. Remote Sensing and Geohydrology PART-B B1. Solid State Physics and Basic Electronics B2. Laser systems B3. Digital electronics, Radar systems, Satellite communications B4. Quantum Mechanics

