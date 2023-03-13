JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Subjects & Exam Pattern

Union Public Service Commission is conducting the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination,2023 on 24th and 25th June 2023. Successful candidates in the Mains shall be called for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

Get All Details About UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus Here.

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Preliminary Examination for Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 on 19th February 2023 for the selection of candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 24th and 25th June 2023.

The selection process for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist includes three stages. Candidates who were successful in the Preliminary exam now shall appear for the Mains exam. Thereafter, candidates declared successful in the Mains exam shall be shortlisted for the Personality Test (Stage-III).

In this article, we shall look at the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Marking Scheme in detail for Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Calendar

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Events

Important Dates

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023

21st September 2022

Online Application End Date

11th October 2022

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Admit Card 2023

27th January 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Date 2023

19th February 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Result 2023

3rd March 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Exam Date 2023

24th and 25th June 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Selection Process

As per the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist selection process, the candidates have to qualify for three rounds prelims, mains and interview rounds. The candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately. Check out the details for all three rounds below:

  1. Preliminary Exam (400 marks)
  2. Main Exam (600 marks)
  3. Interview (200 marks)

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Pattern

Stage-I Preliminary Exam

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination which consists of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Question Papers will be set in English only.

Here is the detailed exam pattern for all three streams:

  • The examination will be held in online mode
  • The questions asked will be MCQ based
  • A negative marking of 1/3rd of the total marks is applicable for wrong answers
  • No marks will be deducted if the question is left blank

Stream-I: Geologist & Scientist B (Hydrogeology) 

Subject

Duration(hours)

Marks

Paper-1 General Studies

2 hours

100 marks

Paper-2 Geology/Hydrogeology

2 hours

300 marks

Total

400 marks

Stream-II: Geophysicist & Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) 

Subject

Duration(hours)

Marks

Paper-1 General Studies

2 hours

100 marks

Paper-2 Geophysics

2 hours

300 marks

Total

400 marks

Stream-III: Chemist and Scientist ‘B’(Chemical)

Subject

Duration(hours)

Marks

Paper-1 General Studies

2 hours

100 marks

Paper-2 Chemistry

2 hours

300 marks

Total

400 marks

Stage - II Main Exam

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) has three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Mains exam will consist of three conventional-type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. Question paper will be set in English only. 

Stream-I: Geologist

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I: Geology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-II: Geology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-III: Geology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Total

600 Marks

Stream-II: Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics)

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I: Geophysics

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-II: Geophysics

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-III: Geophysics

3 Hours

200 Marks

Total

600 Marks

Stream-III: Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I: Chemistry

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-II: Chemistry

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-III: Chemistry

3 Hours

200 Marks

Total

600 Marks

Stream-IV: Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology)

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper-I: Geology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-II: Geology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Paper-III: Hydrogeology

3 Hours

200 Marks

Total

600 Marks

Stage - III Interview 

Stage III will consist of a Personality Test/Interview carrying 200 Marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Candidates, who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in Stage-II as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned for Stage-III (Personality Test).

In the Personality Test, the candidate will be interviewed by Board i.e. Interview Board (s) constituted by the Commission. The object of the interview will be to assess the suitability for the post(s) of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics). Special attention will be paid in the Personality Test to assessing the candidate’s capacity for leadership, initiative and intellectual curiosity, tact and other social qualities, mental and physical energy powers of practical application, integrity of character and aptitude for adapting themselves to the field life. 

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus should be given utmost importance as ti contains the topics and subjects that will be asked in the examination. It helps candidates prepare effectively and ensures that they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the examination.

Preliminary Exam Syllabus

Candidates can check out the subject-wise UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the preliminary examination below. 

Subject

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Syllabus

General Studies

Current events of national and international importance.  

History of India and Indian National Movement. 

Indian and World Geography

 Indian Polity and Governance 

Economic and Social Development 

General issues on Environmental Ecology

Bio-diversity and Climate Change General Science

Geology/Hydrogeology

Physical Geology

Structural Geology

Mineralogy

Igneous Petrology

Metamorphic Petrology

Sedimentology

Paleontology

Stratigraphy

Economic Geology

Hydrogeology

Geophysics

Solid Earth Geophysics

Mathematical Methods in Geophysics

Electromagnetism

Geophysical Prospecting

Remote Sensing and Thermodynamics

Nuclear Physics and Radiometry

Chemistry

Chemical periodicity

Chemical bonding and structure

Acids and bases

Theoretical basis of quantitative inorganic analysis

Kinetic theory and the gaseous state

Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium

Solutions of non-electrolytes

Electrochemistry

Basic organic chemistry

Stereochemistry

Types of organic reactions

Molecular Rearrangements

Main Exam Syllabus

The detailed UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the main exam for all the three streams can be checked in the section below.

Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology)

Subject

Syllabus

Paper-I: Geology

Physical geology and remote sensing

Structural geology

Sedimentology

Paleontology

Stratigraphy

Paper-II: Geology

Mineralogy

Geochemistry and isotope geology

Igneous petrology

Metamorphic petrology

Geodynamics

Paper-III: Geology

Economic geology

Indian mineral deposits and mineral economics

Mineral exploration

Fuel geology and Engineering geology

Environmental geology and Natural hazards

Hydrogeology

Occurrence and distribution of groundwater

Groundwater movement and well hydraulics

Water wells and groundwater levels

Groundwater exploration

Groundwater quality and management

Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)

Subject

Syllabus

Paper-I: Chemistry

Inorganic solids

Chemistry of coordination compounds

Acid-base titrations

Gravimetric Analysis

Redox Titrations

Complexometric titrations

Organometallic compounds

Nuclear chemistry

Chemistry of d- and f-block elements

Paper-II: Chemistry

Kinetic theory and the gaseous state

Solids

Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium

Chemical kinetics and catalysis

Electrochemistry

Quantum chemistry

Basic principles and applications of spectroscopy

Photochemistry

Paper-III: Chemistry

PART-A (Analytical Chemistry)

A1. Errors in quantitative analysis

A2. Separation Methods

A3. Spectroscopic methods of analysis

A4. Thermal methods of analysis

A6. Inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy

A7. Analysis of geological materials

PART B (Organic chemistry)

B1. Unstable, uncharged intermediate

B2. Addition reactions

B3: Reactions at the carbonyl group

B4. Oxidation and Reduction

B5. Electrocyclic Reactions

B6. Spectroscopic methods of analysis

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics)

Subject

Syllabus

Paper-I: Geology

PART-A

A1. Solid Earth Geophysics

A2. Earthquake Seismology

A3. Mathematical methods in Geophysics

A4. Geophysical Inversion

PART-B

B1. Mathematical Methods of Physics

B2. Electrodynamics

B3. Electromagnetic Theory

B4. Atmospheric and Space Physics

Paper-II: Geophysics

PART-A

A1. Potential Field (Gravity and Magnetic) Methods

A2. Electrical and Electromagnetic methods

A3. Seismic Prospecting

A4. Borehole Geophysics

PART-B

B1. Classical Mechanics

B2. Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics

B3. Atomic and Molecular Physics and Characterization of materials

B4. Nuclear and Particle Physics

Paper-III: Hydrogeology

PART-A

A1. Radiometric and Airborne Geophysics

A2. Marine Geophysics

A3. Geophysical Signal Processing

A4. Remote Sensing and Geohydrology

PART-B

B1. Solid State Physics and Basic Electronics

B2. Laser systems

B3. Digital electronics, Radar systems, Satellite communications

B4. Quantum Mechanics

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus Download PDF Click Here

FAQ

Where do I find detailed UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus?

At Jagran Josh. In this article, we shall look at the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Marking Scheme in detail for Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

When is the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main 2023 exam?

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 24th and 25th June 2023 for the candidates successful in the Preliminary exam.
