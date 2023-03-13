UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus 2023: Check Prelims & Mains Subjects & Exam Pattern

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Preliminary Examination for Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 on 19th February 2023 for the selection of candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 24th and 25th June 2023.
The selection process for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist includes three stages. Candidates who were successful in the Preliminary exam now shall appear for the Mains exam. Thereafter, candidates declared successful in the Mains exam shall be shortlisted for the Personality Test (Stage-III).
In this article, we shall look at the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Marking Scheme in detail for Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Calendar
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Events
Important Dates
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Recruitment Notification 2023
21st September 2022
Online Application End Date
11th October 2022
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Admit Card 2023
27th January 2023
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Date 2023
19th February 2023
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam Result 2023
3rd March 2023
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Exam Date 2023
24th and 25th June 2023
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Selection Process
As per the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist selection process, the candidates have to qualify for three rounds prelims, mains and interview rounds. The candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately. Check out the details for all three rounds below:
- Preliminary Exam (400 marks)
- Main Exam (600 marks)
- Interview (200 marks)
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Pattern
Stage-I Preliminary Exam
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. Marks secured in the Preliminary Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.
The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary/Stage-I) Examination which consists of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Question Papers will be set in English only.
Here is the detailed exam pattern for all three streams:
- The examination will be held in online mode
- The questions asked will be MCQ based
- A negative marking of 1/3rd of the total marks is applicable for wrong answers
- No marks will be deducted if the question is left blank
Stream-I: Geologist & Scientist B (Hydrogeology)
Subject
Duration(hours)
Marks
Paper-1 General Studies
2 hours
100 marks
Paper-2 Geology/Hydrogeology
2 hours
300 marks
Total
400 marks
Stream-II: Geophysicist & Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics)
Subject
Duration(hours)
Marks
Paper-1 General Studies
2 hours
100 marks
Paper-2 Geophysics
2 hours
300 marks
Total
400 marks
Stream-III: Chemist and Scientist ‘B’(Chemical)
Subject
Duration(hours)
Marks
Paper-1 General Studies
2 hours
100 marks
Paper-2 Chemistry
2 hours
300 marks
Total
400 marks
Stage - II Main Exam
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) has three papers for the selection of candidates for the Personality Test (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.
The Mains exam will consist of three conventional-type papers for each stream. Conventional Type papers must be answered in English only. Question paper will be set in English only.
Stream-I: Geologist
Subject
Duration
Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-II: Geology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-III: Geology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Total
600 Marks
Stream-II: Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics)
Subject
Duration
Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geophysics
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-II: Geophysics
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-III: Geophysics
3 Hours
200 Marks
Total
600 Marks
Stream-III: Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)
Subject
Duration
Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Chemistry
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-II: Chemistry
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-III: Chemistry
3 Hours
200 Marks
Total
600 Marks
Stream-IV: Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology)
Subject
Duration
Maximum Marks
Paper-I: Geology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-II: Geology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Paper-III: Hydrogeology
3 Hours
200 Marks
Total
600 Marks
Stage - III Interview
Stage III will consist of a Personality Test/Interview carrying 200 Marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Candidates, who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in Stage-II as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned for Stage-III (Personality Test).
In the Personality Test, the candidate will be interviewed by Board i.e. Interview Board (s) constituted by the Commission. The object of the interview will be to assess the suitability for the post(s) of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics). Special attention will be paid in the Personality Test to assessing the candidate’s capacity for leadership, initiative and intellectual curiosity, tact and other social qualities, mental and physical energy powers of practical application, integrity of character and aptitude for adapting themselves to the field life.
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Syllabus
The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus should be given utmost importance as ti contains the topics and subjects that will be asked in the examination. It helps candidates prepare effectively and ensures that they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the examination.
Preliminary Exam Syllabus
Candidates can check out the subject-wise UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the preliminary examination below.
Subject
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Syllabus
General Studies
Current events of national and international importance.
History of India and Indian National Movement.
Indian and World Geography
Indian Polity and Governance
Economic and Social Development
General issues on Environmental Ecology
Bio-diversity and Climate Change General Science
Geology/Hydrogeology
Physical Geology
Structural Geology
Mineralogy
Igneous Petrology
Metamorphic Petrology
Sedimentology
Paleontology
Stratigraphy
Economic Geology
Hydrogeology
Geophysics
Solid Earth Geophysics
Mathematical Methods in Geophysics
Electromagnetism
Geophysical Prospecting
Remote Sensing and Thermodynamics
Nuclear Physics and Radiometry
Chemistry
Chemical periodicity
Chemical bonding and structure
Acids and bases
Theoretical basis of quantitative inorganic analysis
Kinetic theory and the gaseous state
Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium
Solutions of non-electrolytes
Electrochemistry
Basic organic chemistry
Stereochemistry
Types of organic reactions
Molecular Rearrangements
Main Exam Syllabus
The detailed UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist syllabus for the main exam for all the three streams can be checked in the section below.
Geophysicist and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology)
Subject
Syllabus
Paper-I: Geology
Physical geology and remote sensing
Structural geology
Sedimentology
Paleontology
Stratigraphy
Paper-II: Geology
Mineralogy
Geochemistry and isotope geology
Igneous petrology
Metamorphic petrology
Geodynamics
Paper-III: Geology
Economic geology
Indian mineral deposits and mineral economics
Mineral exploration
Fuel geology and Engineering geology
Environmental geology and Natural hazards
Hydrogeology
Occurrence and distribution of groundwater
Groundwater movement and well hydraulics
Water wells and groundwater levels
Groundwater exploration
Groundwater quality and management
Chemist & Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical)
Subject
Syllabus
Paper-I: Chemistry
Inorganic solids
Chemistry of coordination compounds
Acid-base titrations
Gravimetric Analysis
Redox Titrations
Complexometric titrations
Organometallic compounds
Nuclear chemistry
Chemistry of d- and f-block elements
Paper-II: Chemistry
Kinetic theory and the gaseous state
Solids
Chemical thermodynamics and chemical equilibrium
Chemical kinetics and catalysis
Electrochemistry
Quantum chemistry
Basic principles and applications of spectroscopy
Photochemistry
Paper-III: Chemistry
PART-A (Analytical Chemistry)
A1. Errors in quantitative analysis
A2. Separation Methods
A3. Spectroscopic methods of analysis
A4. Thermal methods of analysis
A6. Inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy
A7. Analysis of geological materials
PART B (Organic chemistry)
B1. Unstable, uncharged intermediate
B2. Addition reactions
B3: Reactions at the carbonyl group
B4. Oxidation and Reduction
B5. Electrocyclic Reactions
B6. Spectroscopic methods of analysis
Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics)
Subject
Syllabus
Paper-I: Geology
PART-A
A1. Solid Earth Geophysics
A2. Earthquake Seismology
A3. Mathematical methods in Geophysics
A4. Geophysical Inversion
PART-B
B1. Mathematical Methods of Physics
B2. Electrodynamics
B3. Electromagnetic Theory
B4. Atmospheric and Space Physics
Paper-II: Geophysics
PART-A
A1. Potential Field (Gravity and Magnetic) Methods
A2. Electrical and Electromagnetic methods
A3. Seismic Prospecting
A4. Borehole Geophysics
PART-B
B1. Classical Mechanics
B2. Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics
B3. Atomic and Molecular Physics and Characterization of materials
B4. Nuclear and Particle Physics
Paper-III: Hydrogeology
PART-A
A1. Radiometric and Airborne Geophysics
A2. Marine Geophysics
A3. Geophysical Signal Processing
A4. Remote Sensing and Geohydrology
PART-B
B1. Solid State Physics and Basic Electronics
B2. Laser systems
B3. Digital electronics, Radar systems, Satellite communications
B4. Quantum Mechanics
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus Download PDF Click Here