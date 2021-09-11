UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021 Expected Next Week @upsc.gov.in: IAS Prelims Exam on 10 October

UPSC is conducting the civil service exam (cse) on 10 October 2021. Check Admit Card Updates, Important Instructions, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release UPSC CSE Admit Card 2021 on its website (upsc.gov.in). As per reports, UPSC CSE Admit Card Link is expected next week . However, there is no official update regarding the UPSC CSE Admit Card Date 2021. Aspirants who are appearing in UPSC Civil Service Exam on 10 October 2021 would be able to download UPSC Civil Service Admit Card from UPSC Online website - upsconline.nic.in.

We will provide you the UPSC Civil Service Admit Card as soon as it available on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for UPSC IES Admit Card Updates.

The candidates would be able to check their UPSC Civil Service Exam Time and Center, once the admit card is available. They will be required to report before one hour to the commencement of the exam. The candidates should remember to carry the printout of their admit card along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination.

It is to be noted that calculator, Mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment are not allowed to carry at the centre.

Meanwhile candidates can check UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam Pattern and Other Details Below:

UPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern:

Paper Syllabus Marks Time Paper - 1 Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change - that do notrequire subject specialization.

General Science. Paper 2 Comprehension;

Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data

interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level); 200

Candidates who will clear UPSC IAS Prelims Exam shall be called for Mains Exam followed by Interview.

This year, the commission had published the UPSC CSE Notification for a total of 712 vacancies in the month of March 2021.