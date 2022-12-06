UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download Civil Service Roll Number List Here

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission released the mains result of the Civil Service Exam 2022. Candidates can download the PDF link here.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on 06 Dec 2022, released the selection list of the candidates in the Civil Service Mains Exam 2022. The list contains the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates. Students who attended in UPSC IAS Mains Exam from 16 September to 25 September 2022 can download UPSC Civil Service Mains Selection List and check the roll numbers of all the selected persons. UPSC CSE Mains Result Link is available on the website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Alternatively, UPSC Civil Servie Mains Result can be check by clicking on the provide link below.

Qualified candidates in the UPSC IAS Mains Exam will be called to appear for Personality Test or Interview round. They have to present the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims viz. age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form etc. at the time of their interview.

How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in and click on the result link ‘Written Result - Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’

Step 2: A PDF file will be opened on your screens

Step 3: Download UPSC CSE Mains Result PDF

Step 4: Go through the list of all the selected candidates

What is the UPSC CSE Interview Date ?

The dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be notified in due course. The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. According to the official website, "The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in".