JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UPSC Engineering Services (ESE/IES) Date 2022 OUT on upsc.gov.in, Check Datesheet & Admit Card Dates Here

UPSC Engineering Services (ESE/IES) Date 2022 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in, Check Exam and Admit Card Date here.

Created On: Jan 25, 2022 15:46 IST
UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022
UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022. Candidates who applied for UPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the date sheet through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per schedule, the commission has decided to conduct the UPSC Engineering Services Exam on 20 February 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10. 00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (12 PM to 5 PM). Candidates will be able to download UPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022 within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam from the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

Check UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022

Date and Day

Time

Subject

20 February 2022 (Sunday)

10 AM to 12 PM

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-1) (Objective) (2 hours duration) ( 200 Marks)

 

2.00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Disciipline specific Paper) (Paper-2I) (Objective) (3 hours duration) ( 300 Marks)

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Pattern

 Engineering  Services  (Preliminary/Stage‐I)  Exam will consist of two objective types (multiple choices) of questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II 300 Marks).  Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Exam in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Exam.

 UPSC Engineering Services Selection Criteria

 The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:—

  • Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination (Objective Type Papers) for the selection of candidates for the Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination;
  • Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination (Conventional Type Papers) and
  • Stage‐III: Personality Test

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.