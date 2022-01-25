UPSC Engineering Services (ESE/IES) Date 2022 OUT on upsc.gov.in, Check Datesheet & Admit Card Dates Here

UPSC Engineering Services (ESE/IES) Date 2022 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in, Check Exam and Admit Card Date here.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022. Candidates who applied for UPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2022 Exam can download the date sheet through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per schedule, the commission has decided to conduct the UPSC Engineering Services Exam on 20 February 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (10. 00 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (12 PM to 5 PM). Candidates will be able to download UPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2022 within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam from the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website.

Check UPSC Engineering Services Exam Date 2022

Date and Day Time Subject 20 February 2022 (Sunday) 10 AM to 12 PM General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-1) (Objective) (2 hours duration) ( 200 Marks) 2.00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Disciipline specific Paper) (Paper-2I) (Objective) (3 hours duration) ( 300 Marks)

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Pattern

Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Exam will consist of two objective types (multiple choices) of questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Exam in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Exam.

UPSC Engineering Services Selection Criteria

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:—