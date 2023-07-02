UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023: Download EO AO APFC Question Paper PDF with Solution for SET A, B, C, D

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023: Union Public Service Commission will soon release the answer key of the written exam for the EPFO EO AO APFC Exam. Candidates can check the UPSC EPFO Unofficial Answer Key PDF of the exam for SET A, B, C, D in this article

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023: Union Public Service Commission, today, conducted the written exam for recruitment of EO AO APFC Posts in EPFO for around 9 lakhs candidates from 9:30 am to 11:30 am for EO Posts and from 2 pm to 4 pm for AO Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the exam searching for the answer key of the exam. UPSC EPFO Answer Key is important to determine the performance of the candidates and calculate their scores. This will also help the candidates to evaluate their chances of success. In this article, we have provided the unofficial answer key PDF issued by renowned coaching institutes.

UPSC EPFO Question Paper

UPSC EPFO Question Paper D Download Here UPSC EPFO Question Paper C Download Here UPSC EPFO Question Paper B Download Here UPSC EPFO Question Paper A Download Here

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023 [Unofficial]

The candidates can check the answer key issued by the institute and match their responses with respect to the unofficial answer key.

Name of the Institute UPSC EPFO Answer Key PDF to be available to be released

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023

According to the information received from the candidates, the level of the exam was moderate as it was neither too difficult nor too easy.

UPSC EPFO Official Answer Key Link

UPSC EPFO Exam is held on July 2, 2023. The commission will release the UPSC EPFO Answer Key PDF on its website so they may need to check the website regularly for updates or notifications regarding its release. We will also provide the direct link to download the answer key in this article.

The candidates can also read about the steps to download, qualifying marks, result updates in this article below:

How to Download UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023 ?

To download the UPSC EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organization) answer key, you can follow these steps:

Go to the commission’s website: Open a computer browser and navigate to www.upsc.gov.in to access the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website.

Access the Exam Page: Search for the "Examination" tab or area on the UPSC website. Usually, it can be found on the homepage or main menu.

Locate the URL for the EPFO exam by looking under the Examination section for the link for the UPSC EPFO exam.

Click on the answer key link:Once you've accessed the EPFO exam page, search the notifications or updates section for the one with the answer key. The answer key is generally available in PDF format. Click on the download button or link associated with the answer key to save it to your device.

Access the answer key: Locate the downloaded file on your device and open it using a PDF reader or viewer application.

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023 Marking Scheme

UPSC was conducted in offline mode. There were 120 Multiple-Choice questions on the Indian Freedom Struggle, Current Events & Developmental Issues, Indian Polity & Economy, General Accounting Principles, General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications, Industrial Relations & Labour Laws, Quantitative Aptitude & General Mental Ability and Social Security In India.

The candidates can check the marking scheme below:

Correct Answer: +2.5 marks

Incorrect Answer: -0.33 marks

Unanswered: 0

It is mandatory for General and EWS category candidates to obtain 50 marks or more, OBC category 45 marks or more, and SC / ST / PWD 40 marks or more.

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2023 Result

The result will be declared on the website of the commission. UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result is expected to be released most probably in the first or second week of August 2023.

UPSC EPFO Cutoff Marks 2023

The cut-off marks will be available by the exam authorities after the written exam. Students can check the expected UPSC EPFO EO/AO Cut-Off 2023 below.

General 164-175 EWS 155-165 OBC 145-156 SC 135-146 ST 125-136

UPSC is recruiting candidates for 418 vacant posts of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) and 159 vacant posts for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).