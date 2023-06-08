UPSC EPFO Current Affairs 2023: Expected Current Affairs for General Awareness Sections

UPSC EPFO Current Affairs 2023: UPSC will conduct the UPSC EPFO examination on 2nd July 2023. Candidates who will write the UPSC EPFO examination should prepare well for the current affairs section. Candidates who qualify for the UPSC EPFO exam shall be called for appointment against the 577 posts of EO/AO and APFC.

UPSC EPFO Current Affairs 2023

Current affairs are the most crucial section in cracking any government exams. As the recruitment of UPSC EPFO is carried out by UPSC so it is very important to have a very good command of the current affairs section. It is advised to candidates that they should have a good command over the current affairs section at least for the past 1 year.

We have listed down a few topics from which the question is asked about current affairs in the recent exams conducted by UPSC

Here we have listed some recent events happening around the world and India

UPSC EPFO Important Days and Events

Q. When is the World Brain Tumour Day observed?

A. World Brain Tumour Day is observed on 8th June to raise awareness about brain tumours. In 2010 June 8 was designated as Brain Tumour Day and the theme of the Day is “Protect yourself - keep away from stress”.

Q. When is the World No Tobacco Day Observed?

A. World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31st May to make awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on health. The theme for 2023 was “We need food, not tobacco”.

Q. When is the International Day for Biological Diversity observed?

A. International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on 22nd May, to increase awareness about biological issues. The theme for 2023 was “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity”.

Q. Which Indian brands top the best ranking for 2023?

A. As per the report published by Interbrand Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries have topped the list of the most valuable brands.

Q. What is the expected growth rate of India in 2023 and 2024 as per the report by the United Nations?

A. As per the world economic situation and prospect report released by the United Nations the growth rate of India is expected to be 5.8% in 2023 and 6.7% in 2024.

Q. What is the rank of India on investments in Artificial Intelligence based products

A. As per the report published by Stanford University’s annual AI Index, India is in the 5th rank on investments in Artificial Intelligence based products. As per the reports India invested 3.24 Billion Dollars in 2022.

Q. Under the PM MITRA scheme in how many states government plans to develop mega textile parks?

A. Government plans to develop mega textile government plans in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh under PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme to develop the textile industry with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision.

Q. What is the name of the book written by Shashi Tharoor released at the Kitaab Kolkata Event in January 2023?

A. At the Kitaab Kolkata Event in January 2023, Shashi Tharoor released his book named “Ambedkar: A Life”.

UPSC EPFO 2023: Overview

UPSC conducts the UPSC EPFO examination for the recruitment on the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). As per the news, the UPSC EPFO 2023 will be conducted on 2nd July 2023 at 79 centres across the country to recruit 577 for positions.

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of Examination Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 Exam Category UPSC Exam Date of Examination July 2, 2023 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

After the conduct of the examination, UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is released, candidates can check all the sets of question paper from direct link provided here - UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC EPFO previous question papers - EPSC EPFO Previous Year Question paper

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC EPFO is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase consists of an online written examination (MCQ based), the shortlisted candidates will be then contacted for an interview. Here, we have tabulated the weightage and pattern of UPSC EPFO 2023

For detailed UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023 read out the article here - UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern

Stage Marks Online Test 300 Interview 100

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023

The UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023 consists of

English

Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

General Science and Knowledge of Computer Applications

Indian Freedom Struggle

Indian Polity & Economy

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws

Social Security in India

Current Events

For detailed UPSC EPFO Syllabus subjectwise read out the article here - UPSC EPFO Syllabus

UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit Card

UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit card has been released by UPSC on its official website. Candidates can steps to download the Admit Card from the link provided - UPSC EPFO Admit Card

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Date

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam has been announced by UPSC. According to the notification released the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is going to be conducted on July 2, 2023 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at 79 centres. Check here all the details related to UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam date