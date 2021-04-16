UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Services Mains Marks PDF Here

UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cut-off marks for Engineering Services Exam 2020. All those who appeared in the UPSC ESE Mains 2020 can now download their marks through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the interviews/personality test on 08 to 12, 15 to 19, 22 to 26, 30 March 2021 at various exam centres and the final result for the same uploaded on 12 April 2021. In which, a total of 302 candidates qualified. Now the cut off marks of UPSC ESE 2020 have been uploaded.

How and Where to Check UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020. It will redirect you to the new window. Click on UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks

According to the official UPSC ESE 2020 Cut Off Marks, Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in ESE, 2020, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission. The candidate with more marks in the subject/technical papers plus marks of Personality Test has been ranked higher; In case the total marks in the subject/technical papers plus marks of Personality Test are equal, the candidate who is senior in age has been ranked higher.

