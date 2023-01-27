UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2023 out: Check UPSC ESE Exam Date, Direct Link, Check Other Details

Indian Engineering Service Prelims Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here how to download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card/Hall Ticket check exam date and other details.

UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission has released the E-Admit cards for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can download the E-Admit cards from the official website of the commission @- https://upsc.gov.in/

The commission has also released a notification regarding the Engineering Service Prelims exam which is to be conducted on 19 February 2023 at various centres all over India. Candidates are advised to go through the notification, then download the admit card from the commission's website, take a printout of the same for appearing for the exam and keep safe for future reference as well. Candidates are also advised to take photo ID card as entered in the online form to be taken along with admit card. In case photograph is not visible on admit card candidates have to take two identical photographs at the venue. In case of any discrepancy in admit cards candidates need to inform the commission on - usengg-upsc@nic.in before 13 February 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions.

UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Admit Card Notification PDF

Candidates can download the official notification regarding details and instructions related to Admit Card and conduct of Engineering Service Prelims exam from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Admit Card Notification PDF

How to download UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the Engineering Service Prelims Exam can be downloaded from the official website of Union Public Service Commission @https://upsc.gov.in/

The Admit Card can also be downloaded from the direct link given below

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_esep_2023/admit_card.php#hhh1

Steps to download the ESE 2023 Prelims Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Whats New section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- ‘e Admit card, Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2023’

Step 4: Download important instructions and proceed further to download the hall ticket.

Step 5: Login via Registration Id/Roll No. and Date Of Birth, then click submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will open on screen, check it carefully and Take a print out of the same.

UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims Exam Date

The Date of the UPSC ESE 2023 Prelims exam is 19 February 2023.

UPSC Engineering Service Exam Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 327 vacancies in the UPSC Engineering Service Recruitment.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid any last minute rush or delay. Important Instructions must be read carefully by the candidates. Entry inside the Examination hall shall be closed 10 minutes before the start of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session.