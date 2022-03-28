UPSC ESE Final Result 2021 (Out) @upsc.gov.in, 194 Candidates Recommeded for Appointment, Download Link Here

UPSC ESE Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of UPSC Engineering Services Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC Engineering Services Exam can download the final list of selected candidates from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021 was conducted in November 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test in February-March, 2022. The final list of the merit now has been uploaded on upsc.gov.in. Candidates whose roll number is in merit, have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned. Candidates can download UPSC ESE Final Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC ESE Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC ESE Final Result 2021' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC ESE Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC ESE Final Result 2021

According to the result, A total of 194 candidates have been recommended for an appointment out of which 77 candidates (including 02 PwBD-1 & 07 PwBD-3 candidates) for Civil Engineering, 34 (including 01 PwBD-1 candidates) recommended for Mechanical Engineering, 54 (including 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates) for Electrical Engineering, 29 (including 01 PwBD-1 candidates) for Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government for Group ‘A’/’B’ Services/Posts to be filled is 225. The commission has kept the candidature of 29 recommended candidates provisional and will not issue the appointment letter till the Commission verifies the original documents and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 27/06/2022] from the date of declaration of final result.

Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

UPSC ESE Final Marksheet

According to the notice, The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result. All candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website for latest updates.