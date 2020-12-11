UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Engineering Service Selected Candidates PDF for Interview

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the result of written main exam of Engineering Services 2020 (ESE 2020). The candidates who have appeared in UPSC ESE Mains Exam can download UPSC Engineering Service Mains Result from UPSC official website - www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Mains Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download UPSC Result 2020 and check the roll number of qualified candidates in Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020, through the link.

UPSC ESE Mains Result Download PDF Link

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for Interview or Personality Test round. Before appearing for UPSC ESE Interview Round, candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF)on the Commission’s Website https://upsconline.nic.in from 24 November 2020 to 05 January 2021 till 06.00 P.M. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE DAF and submit the same ONLINE alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc. In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission.

UPSC ESE Interview Schedule will be informed to the candidates in due cours.The candidates should bring the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the interview.

It is to be noted that, The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test/Interview) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days

How to Download UPSC ESE Mains Result 2020 ?