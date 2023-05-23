Best Books for Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude

Ethics Books for UPSC: Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude is one of the subject in the UPSC Mains papers. Check here best Ethics books for UPSC Mains Paper-V General Studies-IV.

UPSC Ethics Books are a good source of study material for preparing Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude for the UPSC mains syllabus for GS paper VI. If you are preparing for the UPSC mains exam, you must refer to the list of best UPSC Ethics books to strengthen your theoretical and practical aspects of the subject. Often, aspirants face difficulty in finding the right set of books for the Ethics paper. Though there are plenty of options available however choosing the right books that cover the syllabus holistically plays a pivotal role in the UPSC preparation.

In this article, we have shared the list of best ethics books for UPSC along with the list of additional study resources and preparation strategies for the ease of the aspirants.

Ethics Books for UPSC 2023

As per the UPSC mains syllabus 2023, one of the papers is Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude in the UPSC Mains Paper V General Studies-IV. This paper will include questions to test the candidates’ attitude and approach to issues relating to integrity, probity in public life and problem-solving approach to various issues and conflicts faced by him in dealing with society. Questions may utilise the case study approach to determine these aspects.

The GS paper-IV of Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude carries 250 marks. The duration of the paper is 3 hours. The scores obtained in this paper are counted for merit. This paper can generally be scoring in nature. The paper is equally divided into case studies and theory. UPSC Ethics books help candidates in gaining thorough conceptual knowledge with proper examples which they utilize for writing their answers in the exam.

Best Ethics Booklist for UPSC

Here, we have listed some of the expert-recommended Ethics books for the UPSC mains GS paper IV to make it easier for the candidates when preparing for the Civil Services exam. These best Ethics books for UPSC are approved by IAS officers. You will find these books explain all the topics of UPSC mains syllabus for Ethics with examples and case studies.

UPSC Ethics Books Author Lexicon for Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude for IAS General Studies Paper IV Niraj Kumar Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude Santosh Ajmera & Nanda Kishore Reddy Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude M Karthikeyan Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude G Subba Rao & P N Roy Chowdhury Ethics in Governance: Innovations, Issues, and Instrumentalists Ramesh K Arora

Best Ethics Booklist for UPSC in Hindi

If you are appearing for the UPSC mains GS paper IV in Hindi medium, then you can refer to the list of best UPSC Ethics books in Hindi from the list below to ace your preparation for the Ethics paper.

नीतिशास्त्र , सत्यनिष्ठा और अभिरुचि – एम . कार्तिकेयन

शासन में नैतिकता : नवाचार , मुद्दे और साधन – रमेश के . अरोड़ा

नीतिशास्त्र , सत्यनिष्ठा और अभिरुचि – संतोष अजमेरा और नंद किशोर रेड्डी

नीतिशास्त्र , सत्यनिष्ठा और अभिरुचि – जी . सुब्बा राव और पी . एन . रॉय चौधरी

IAS परीक्षा के सामान्य अध्ययन प्रश्नपत्र - IV के नीतिशास्त्र , सत्यनिष्ठा और अभिरुचि खंड हेतु लेक्सिकॉन

Additional Ethics Books for UPSC

Candidates can also refer to some additional Ethics books for UPSC to aid their preparation with this study material. These recommendations can help you study the UPSC syllabus in a more detailed manner so you can cover additional aspects of the Ethics paper.

ARC reports (the Administrative Reforms Commission reports)

Citizen-Centric Administration reports

Class 11 and 12 NCERT Psychology textbook

Yojana editions: Reforms in Public Administration, Inclusive Governance, Good Governance

The Hindu column

Manual on Ethics by DoPT

How to Prepare with Ethics Books for UPSC?

The UPSC mains GS paper IV, which is commonly known as the Ethics paper, is one of the most important papers in the IAS exam. While studying from the Ethics books for UPSC, candidates must strategize their preparation strategy.

Identify the important topics in the Ethics paper: Some of the important topics in the UPSC mains GS paper IV Ethics include Ethics and human interface, human values, attitude, aptitude, emotional intelligence, contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and the world, public or civil service values and ethics in public administration, ethical issues in international relations and funding corporate governance, probity in governance, and case studies on these topics.

Practice answer writing: While writing answers in the Ethics paper, one must always use pointers or bullet format for the theoretical questions. In addition to this, one must make use of flowcharts and diagrams when explaining certain topics. Remember to utilize the examples from these best Ethics books.

Practice solving case studies: These recommended Ethics books contain several case studies. Candidates must utilize these books for developing strategies for solving case studies asked in Mains GS paper IV (Ethics). Understand the meaning of several words related to the Ethics paper from Lexicon for Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude for IAS General Studies Paper IV.

Significance of ARC reports: Why you should read the ARC reports? It is important to read the ARC reports, if not in detail then go through the summary of these reports. The second ARC report on ‘Ethics in Governance’ deals with one of the broad areas of Ethics paper which is Aptitude and foundational values for Civil Service, integrity, impartiality and non-partisanship, objectivity, dedication to public service, empathy, tolerance and compassion towards the weaker sections.

Solve question papers: One of the best strategies to familiarize yourself with the UPSC Ethics syllabus is to solve case studies from the question papers in these books. While solving these questions, make sure to make hand-written notes from the Ethics books for UPSC. This shall also help you during revision time.