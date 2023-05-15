Best Science and Technology Books for UPSC cover generic biology, physics, and chemistry topics from the CSE prelims syllabus.

Science and Technology Books for UPSC are extremely important for the candidates to cover all the science and tech-related topics that can be asked in the civil services exam. Science and technology are a major part of the UPSC Prelims GS Paper 1 and IAS Mains syllabus (GS III). With this, science subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc are part of the list of the UPSC Mains optional topics.

Thus, it is important to pick the top science and technology Book for UPSC preparation as it would be helpful for students having both science and non-science backgrounds. Basically, the best UPSC books for science and tech include topics prescribed in the CSE Prelims Syllabus.

The science and tech sections mainly focus on the scientific and technological developments. Reading the right UPSC science and technology books will not help them to acquire scientific knowledge but also enhance their logical thinking which is an important quality of the civil servant. Apart from the best science and technology books for the UPSC, candidates should refer to other study resources as well which include mock papers, previous year's question papers, sample papers, etc.

In this blog, we have shared the list of best science and technology books for UPSC along with the list of additional study resources and preparation strategies for the ease of the aspirants.

Science and Technology Book for UPSC 2023

Choosing the right books and study material for the preparation of the science and technology section can be a challenging task. However, there are a plethora of NCERT science and technology books available in PDF versions. This would help candidates to get a strong grip on the basic concepts. This will allow the aspirants to understand the concepts of advanced-level science and technology books for UPSC easily. If you are studying the science & tech section for the UPSC Prelims exam, then reading these NCERTs, and reference books, and memorizing the current affairs of this topic would be sufficient.

Best Science and Technology Books for UPSC

Candidates should choose the latest edition of the science and technology books for UPSC in order to cover all the aspects of the sections. Here, we have compiled the list of the UPSC Toppers and expert-recommended books for the preparation of the Science and Tech section.

NCERT books for standards IX, X, XI, and XII by NCERT

General Science For Civil Services Preliminary Examinations by S.A. Majid

Science & Technology for Civil Services Exams by Ravi P Agrahari

Science and Technology in India by Kalpana Rajaram- Spectrum Books

1000 Plus Questions on General Science by TMH

Science and Technology by Neeraj Nachiketa

Additional Science and Technology Books for UPSC

Along with the standard books, candidates can also refer to some additional science and technology Books for UPSC to utilize their remaining time in the best possible manner. They should read “The Hindu” newspaper daily to cover daily current affairs of science and tech and should also solve current affairs quizzes and previous year question papers to get an idea of types of questions often asked in the exam. Check the list of additional science and technology books for UPSC below:

UPSC Portal General Science MCQs 1000+Q by Kalinjar Publications

Objective General Science by Expert Compilations

Science and Technology for UPSC by Disha Publication

Science and Technology for UPSC and State Civil Services Examinations by Cengage Publications

How to Prepare with a Science and Technology Book for UPSC?

Apart from choosing the best books, candidates should build a robust strategy to align their preparation with the exam requirements. Presently, the UPSC questions are more related to the applied sciences than theoretical concepts. Thus, it is important to use the best science and technology book for UPSC that is based on the latest trend and patterns. Check the best preparation strategy to excel in the science and tech section of the civil services exam: