UPSC Geo Scientist 2020 Final Marks Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSC Geo Scientist 2020 Final Marks have been released at the official website of Union Public Service Commission.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Check Direct Link to Download Here.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a mark sheet of the candidates who appeared in the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Exam. The candidates can check individual marks from the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2020 Exam was held on 17th & 18th October 2020 followed by the Personality Test in the month of April 2021 & July 2021. The final results were announced on 30 July and cut off marks were released on 11 August. The commission has now uploaded the final mark sheet on the official website. Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Marks by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSC Geo Scientist 2020 Final Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Marks flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window and then, click on the download link. A PDF will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Final Marks and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC Geo Scientist 2020 Final Marks

The candidates can directly download UPSC Geo-Scientist 2020 Final Marks by clicking on the above link.

