DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: 4619 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 23 Aug onwards @dseodisha.in

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contractual Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education Teacher. All interested candidates can apply to the posts from 23 August 2021 onwards at dseodisha.in. The last date of application is 14 September 2021.

A total of 4610 vacancies will be recruited out of which 2055 vacancies are for Hindi Teacher, 1304 are for Sanskrit Teacher and 1260 are for Physical Education Teacher. The selection will be made on the basis of the result of the Computer Based Competitive Examination. A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) Paper I and 35% marks in paper 2 to qualify in the exam. The candidates can check this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 August 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 14 September 2021

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Hindi Teacher - 2055 Posts

Sanskrit Teacher - 1304 Posts

Physical Education Teacher - 1260 Posts

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Classical Teacher (Sanskrit) - Bachelor’s Degree with Sanskrit as one of the electives /optional/Honours /pass subjects from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit) a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/Institution OR Shastri (Sanskrit) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) from a recognized university and Shiksha Shastri (Sanskrit), a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University institution.

Hindi Teacher - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the electives/Optional/Pass/Honours subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and Hindi Shikshan Parangat from Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, B.H.Ed., a course prescribed by NCTE, from a recognized University/ Institution and B. Ed in Hindi, a course prescribed by NCTE, from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras or Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD /SEBC candidates) with one of the following qualifications; Rastrabhasa Ratna from Rastrabhasa Prachar Samiti, Wardha, Shastri (Hindi) from Orissa Rastrabhasa Parishad, Puri, Snataka (Acquired by June-2005, the date up to which the temporary recognition has been granted) from Hindi Shiksha Samiti, Orissa, Cuttack.

Physical Education Teacher - +2 or its equivalent examination from a recognised institution with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (45% or SC/ST/PH/ SEBC candidates) and C.P.Ed./ B.P.Ed./ M.P. Ed from a recognized Board/University.

Download DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online link - to active from 23 August

Official Website

How to apply for DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 August to 14 September 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD category - Rs. 400/-

All others - Rs. 600/-