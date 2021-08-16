UKPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Exam: Apply Online for 17 Samiksha Adhikari Posts from 6 Sep @ukpsc.gov.in
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification at ukpsc.gov.in for 17 Vacancies of Samiksha Adhikari Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Exam-2021 under the Advocate General’s Office. All interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 6 September 2021.
A total of 17 vacancies will be recruited out of which 12 vacancies are for Review Officer and 5 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer. The candidates can check this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
Commencement of submission of online application: 15 August 2021
Last date of submission of online application: 6 September 2021
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Review Officer (RO) - 12 Posts
Asst Review Officer (ARO) - 05 Posts
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate or its equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates should have Diploma/ DOEACC & Hindi Typing Speed. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for reference.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserve category candidates as per government norms)
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. i.e. prelims & mains.
How to apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 August to 6 September 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
For UR & OBC, EWS: Rs.176.55/-
For SC/ ST: Rs.86.55/-
For PH: Rs.26.55/-
