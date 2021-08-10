Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Notification Released, 41 Vacancies for COPA, Tech & Graduate Apprentice Posts

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Notification Released at mumbaiport.gov.in for 41 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021: Mumbai Port Trust has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering), Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engineering), Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) and Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) under Apprentices Act, 1961 for the year 2020-21. Interested candidates can go through the prescribed format on or before 27 August 2021.

A total of 41 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application form: 27 August 2021

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) - 2 Posts

Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) - 3 Posts

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) - 3 Posts

Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engineering)- 3 Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - 30 Posts

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering), Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) - Degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering/Technology from a recognized University as per Apprentices Act, 1961.

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering), Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engineering)- Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering / Technology from a recognized Board of Technical Education as per Apprentices Act, 1961.

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - Passed 10th Class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent; COPA Trade Certificate issued by National Council of Vocational Training.

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Age Limit

Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering), Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) - Rs. 9000/-

Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering), Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engineering)- Rs. 8000/-

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - 7700/-

Download Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Notification 2 PDF Here

How to apply for Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the NCVT MIS web portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org). thereafter take print of e-mail copy mentioning apprentice enrollment/registration No. Applicants having valid apprentice enrollment/registration in NATS MIS portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) mentioned above are required to download the application form from MbPT’s website ‘(www.mumbaiport.gov.in) > Media > Vacancy’ menu.

Applicants are required to fill the application form in all respect and submit the duly filled in form by hand delivery or by post, so as to reach to Apprentice Training Centre (ATC), 3rd floor, Bhandar Bhavan, N. V. Nakhwa Marg, Mazgaon (East), Mumbai – 400010 along with required documents, application fees receipt, etc. on or before 27 August 2021.