UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Prelims Call Letter Here

UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Check Download Link Here.

UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2022. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card by visiting upsc.gov.in or UPSC Online Website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card Link is given below. They can also download UPSC Geo Scintist Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the provided link:

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam will be conducted on 20 February 2022. The candidates should carry their e-Admit card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.



How to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC Online - upsconline.nic.in. Scroll down and click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के लिए ई-प्रवेश पत्र’. On this page, click on ‘Download’given against ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 सम्मिलित भूवैज्ञानिक (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा , २०२२’ and then on ‘Click Here’. Read all the instructions and select ‘Yes’. You can download your admit card either using your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

As per the UPSC website, "Note : In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - skindo-upsc@gov.in".

UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Pattern 2022

The exam consists of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Question Papers will be set in English only.

Subject Marks Time Paper-I : General Studies 100 2 hours Paper-II : Geology/Hydrogeology or Geophysics or Chemistry 300 2hours

Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

