UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Prelims Call Letter Here

UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2022. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card by visiting upsc.gov.in or UPSC Online Website - upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card Link is given below. They can also download UPSC Geo Scintist Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the provided link:
UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card Download Link
UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam will be conducted on 20 February 2022. The candidates should carry their e-Admit card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
How to Download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of UPSC Online - upsconline.nic.in.
- Scroll down and click on ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की विभिन्न परीक्षाओं के लिए ई-प्रवेश पत्र’.
- On this page, click on ‘Download’given against ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 सम्मिलित भूवैज्ञानिक (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा , २०२२’ and then on ‘Click Here’.
- Read all the instructions and select ‘Yes’.
- You can download your admit card either using your Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth.
As per the UPSC website, "Note : In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - skindo-upsc@gov.in".
UPSC Geo Scientist Exam Pattern 2022
The exam consists of two Objective Type (multiple choices) Questions Papers for each stream. The Question Papers will be set in English only.
|Subject
|Marks
|Time
|Paper-I : General Studies
|100
|2 hours
|Paper-II : Geology/Hydrogeology or Geophysics or Chemistry
|300
|2hours
Candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.
