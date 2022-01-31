UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download Link Here, Engineering Service Prelims Exam on 20 Feb

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the download link below.

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the admit cards of the Engineering Service Exam for the year 2022 (ESE 2022) on upsc.gov.in. Aspirants who are appearing UPSC ESE Exam on 20 February 2022 (Sunday) can download ESE Admit Card by visiting the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) or by clicking on UPSC ESE Admit Card Link available here. The exam will be held in two shifts 10 AM to 12 PM for Paper 1 and from 2:00 PM to 5 PM for Paper 2.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can e-mail: in web-upsc@nic.in (For Technical Problem) , usengg-upsc@nic.in (For Applicant Data Problem). They should bring the printout of the admit card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card to the exam center. Mobile Phones, Calculators, Smart Watches ( including Digital Watches ), IT Gadgets and any other Communication device such as Bluetooth etc. are not allowed inside the centre of the exam.

Candidates can check steps to download the UPSC Admit Card, Exam Pattern, and Other Details below:

How to Download UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card - Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022’

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page - upsconline.nic.in

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Download’ and then on ‘Click Here’

Step 5: Read the given instructions and click on ‘Yes’

Step 6: Download UPSC Engineering Service Admit Card 2022

Step 7: Take a print-out got future use

UPSC ESE Exam Pattern

There will be objective type multiple choice questions on:

Paper Marks Time Negative Marking Paper 1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 2 hours 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer Paper 2: Civil/ Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 200 3 hours

UPSC ESE Notification was published on 22 September 2021 for filling up 247 vacancies for Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.