UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released @upsc.gov.in, Exam on 21 Feb, Check CGGE Prelims Call Letter Direct Link Here

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Union Public Service Commission has recently released the UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card on its website. All such candidates who applied for CGGE Prelims 2021 can now download their admit card through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CGGE Prelims 2021 Admit Card Downloading facility will be available from 1 to 21 February 2021. UPSC CGGE Prelims 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021 across the country. All candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates can download UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card by entering their credentials on the login page available on the UPSC website. All candidates are advised to download Admit Card Application through the latest versions of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox Browsers. Candidates are advised to Do not use mobile or other gadgets for downloading e-admit card.

If candidate faces problem in downloading UPSC CGGE Prelims 2021 Admit Card using suggested browsers then clear the cache and cookies of browser using browser setting. In case if you are still unable to download the e-Admit card then please try to download the admit card using another computer machine.

In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - skindo-upsc@gov.in.

How and Where to Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021- e-admit card flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the click here link. Then it will redirect you to the downloading link. Candidates are advised to click on Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 Admit Card Downloading Link. Enter your essential credentials on the login page. Download UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Important Instructions for UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2021 Exam?

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last-minute problems in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time as frisking prior to entry into examination venue is an essential requirement. Candidates who do not have a clear photograph on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

