UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Schedule 2021 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check DGCA AD, Prosecutor Final Result

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Schedule 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the new date of UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Schedule 2021 Exam. Commission has also released the final result for Assistant Director of Operations and Prosecutor post. All such candidates who have to appear in the Geo-Scientist exam can check the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Schedule 2021and final result available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission i.e-upsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Geo-Scientist Mains 2021 on 17th/18th July 2021. Candidates who have competing for selection to the posts of Chemist/Chemical, Geophysicist and will be required to appear in the paper on 17th & 18th July, 2021.

Also, Candidates competing for selection for the post of Jr. Hydrologists only will be required to appear in the examination on 17th and 18th July, 2021. The UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains 2021exam will be held in two sessions on both days: 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 Schedule given on the Home Page.

Candidates can get the PDF of the same appeared on the new window.

You can take Print Out and save a copy for future reference.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also announced the final result for the posts of Assistant Director of Operations in DGCA and Company Prosecutor in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Commission had conducted the interview on 07 April 2021. All such candidates qualified in the written CBT held on 20 October 2019 were appeared in the interview round for the posts of Assistant Director of Operations in DGCA and Company Prosecutor. Candidates appeared in the interview round can check the merit list at the official website.

