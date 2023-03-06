UPSC Geoscientist Prelims Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims Result 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Know here the process how to download UPSC Geoscientist Prelims Result 2023 check main exam date and other details .

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims Result for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2023 (UPSC Geoscientist Prelims Result 2023). Candidates can download UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Exam was conducted on 19 February 2023. The candidates who appeared in the Geoscientist Prelims Exam 2023 can check their result by downloading the official result notification PDF. UPSC has released a notification containing roll no. of candidates who cleared Prelims Exam and qualified for Mains exam. There was negative marking in the exam. The exam aims to recruit candidates for various posts in Geological Survey of India and Central Ground Water Board. This year there are a total of 285 vacancies to be filled for various posts.

Candidates can download the UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Visit the what's new section and here click on link titled- “Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2023 Written Result”

Step 3: A PDF of UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 will open.

Step 4: Check your Roll No. in the Result PDF.

Take a printout of Prelims Result and keep safe for future reference. The direct link to download the UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result is given below.

Direct Link to download UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2023 PDF

The candidates declared qualified in the Prelims Exam are required to appear at the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 24 & 25th June 2023. The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 23388088, (011)‐23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

UPSC Geo Scientist 2023: Mains Exam Date

The Date of the UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam 2023 is 24 & 25th June 2023.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2023:Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 285 vacancies in the UPSC Geo Scientist 2023 Recruitment.