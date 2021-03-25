Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

UPSC Geo Scientist Result 2021 Out: Download Prelims PDF @upsc.gov.in, Mains on 17 & 18 July

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims  Examination 2021 on UPSC website i.e. psc.gov.in.

Created On: Mar 25, 2021 14:07 IST
UPSC Geoscientist Result 2021
UPSC Geoscientist Result 2021

UPSC GeoScientist Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of prelims exam of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2021. Candidates can download UPSC GeoScientist Prelims Result from UPSC website i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Result Link is given below. Candidates can download UPSC Prelims Result, directly, through the link below:

UPSC GeoScientist Result Download Link

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2021

Candidates whose roll number is available in the PDF will now appear for UPSC GeoScientist Mains Exam. UPS Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination is scheduled to be held on 17 and 18 July 2021. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 issued by the Ministry of Mines and the Examination Notice No.1/21-GEOL dated 07.10.2020 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website

UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Admit Card 2021

The admit card shall be available 03 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims Marks

The marks and cut-off marks of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of its final result.

How to Download UPSC GeoScientist Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of UPSC -  upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘written Result’, given at the bottom right corner of the homepage
  3. Click on ‘Examination Written Results’
  4. A new page will open,click on the ‘PDF’ link, given against ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021'
  5. Download UPSC Geoscientist Result PDF

FAQ

What is UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in the month of June 2021

What is UPSC Geo Scientist Mains Exam Date ?

The exam is scheduled on 17 and 18 July 2021.
