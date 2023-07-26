UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023: PDF Download for Mains Optional

UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023: Preparing for UPSC CSE Mains Exam and optional Literature of Hindi Language, then check the topic-wise UPSC Hindi Literature Optional Syllabus for Papers 1 & 2, PDF here

UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023: UPSC Hindi Literature is one of the popular optional subjects among IAS aspirants with an educational background in Hindi. Going by the last 3 year's statistics, approximately 200 - 400 sits for optional subject and the success rate for Hindi Literature as their optional subject varies between 6-9%. The UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus comprises various topics like the History of Hindi Language and Nagari Lipi, History of Hindi Literature, Katha Sahitya, Drama & Theatre, Criticism, etc.

So, aspirants should thoroughly analyse the Hindi Literature Syllabus for UPSC to understand the exam format and requirements. As per previous exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in Hindi Sahitya syllabus for UPSC are easy to moderate level.

In this blog, we have shared the detailed UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus Pdf along with the preparation strategy and best books for the ease of the aspirants.

UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023 PDF

The UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Each paper carries 250 marks making it a maximum of 500 marks. Aspirants must carefully analyse the UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus and use the best resources to cover all aspects of the exam. Download the topic-wise Hindi Literature Optional Syllabus for UPSC Mains for both papers from the link shared below.

UPSC IAS Hindi Literature Syllabus Download Here

UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus for Paper I

The UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus for Paper I covers topics, i.e. History of Hindi Language and Nagari Lipi, History of Hindi Literature, Katha Sahitya, Drama & Theatre, Criticism, etc. Check the subject-wise UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus Pdf for the Paper I syllabus below.

Section A

History of Hindi Language and Nagari Lipi Grammatical and applied forms of Apbhransh, Awahatta & Arambhik Hindi. Development of Braj and Awadhi as Literary language during medieval period. Early form of Khari-boli in Siddha-Nath Sahitya, Khusero, Sant Sahitaya, Rahim etc. and Dakhni Hindi. Development of Khari-boli and Nagari Lipi during 19th Century. Standardisation of Hindi Bhasha & Nagari Lipi. Development of Hindi as a National Language during freedom movement. The development of Hindi as a National Language of Union of India. Scientific & Technical Development of Hindi Language. Prominent dialects of Hindi and their inter-relationship. Salient features of Nagari Lipi and the efforts for its reform & Standard form of Hindi. Grammatical structure of Standard Hindi.

Section B

History of Hindi Literature The relevance and importance of Hindi literature and tradition of writing History of Hindi Literature. Literary trends of the following four periods of history of Hindi Literature.

A: Adikal—Sidh, Nath and Raso Sahitya.

Prominent poets—Chandvardai, Khusaro, Hemchandra, Vidyapati.

B: Bhaktikal—Sant Kavyadhara, Sufi Kavyadhara, Krishna Bhaktidhara and Ram Bhaktidhara. Prominent Poets—Kabir, Jayasi, Sur & Tulsi.

C: Ritikal—Ritikavya, Ritibaddhkavya & Riti Mukta Kavya. Prominent Poets—Keshav, Bihari, Padmakar and Ghananand.

D: Adhunik Kal—

Renaissance, the development of Prose, Bharatendu Mandal. Prominent Writers—Bharatendu, Bal Krishna Bhatt & Pratap Narain Mishra. Prominent trends of modern Hindi Poetry: Chhayavad, Pragativad, Prayogvad, Nai Kavita,

Navgeet and Contemporary poetry and Janvadi Kavita.

Prominent Poets—Maithili Sharan Gupta, Prasad, Nirala, Mahadevi, Dinkar, Agyeya, Muktibodh, Nagarjun.

Katha Sahitya

A: Upanyas & Realism

B: The origin and development of Hindi Novels.

C: ProminentNovelists—Premchand, Jain-endra, Yashpal, Renu and Bhism Sahani.

D: The origin and development of Hindi short story.

E: Prominent Short Story Writers—Premchand, Prasad, Agyeya, Mohan Rakesh & Krishna Sobti.

Drama & Theatre

A: The Origin & Development of Hindi Drama.

B: Prominent Dramatists—Bharatendu, Prasad, Jagdish Chandra Mathur, Ram Kumar Verma, Mohan Rakesh.

C: The development of Hindi Theatre.

Criticism

A: The origin and development of Hindi criticism: Saiddhantik, Vyavharik, Pragativadi. Manovishleshanvadi & Nai Alochana.

B: Prominent critics—Ramchandra Shukla, Hajari Prasad Dwivedi, Ram Vilas Sharma & Nagendra.

The other form of Hindi prose—Lalit Nibandh, Rekhachitra, Sansmaran, Yatra-vrittant.

UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus for Paper II

The UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus for Paper II covers two sections i.e. Section A and B. The paper will require first-hand reading of the specified texts and will assess the critical ability of the aspirants. Check the subject-wise UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus for Paper II shared below.

Section A

Kabir: Kabir Granthawali, Ed. Shyam Sundar Das (First hundred Sakhis) Soordas: Bhramar Geetsar, Ed. Ramchandra Shukla (First hundred Padas) Tulsidas: Ramcharit Manas (Sundar Kand) Kavitawali (Uttarkand) Jayasi: Padmawat Ed. Shyam Sundar Das (Sinhal Dwip Khand & Nagmativiyog Khand) Bihari: Bihari Ratnakar Ed. Jagnnath Prasad Ratnakar (First 100 Dohas) Maithili Sharan: Bharat Bharati Gupta Prasad: Kamayani (Chinta and Shraddha Sarg) Nirala: Rag-Virag, Ed. Ram Vilas Sharma (Ram Ki Shakti Pooja & Kukurmutta) Dinkar: Kurukshetra Agyeya: Angan Ke Par Dwar (Asadhya Veena) Muktiboth: Brahm Rakhashas Nagarjun: Badal Ko Ghirte Dekha Hai, Akal Ke Bad, Harijan Gatha.

Section B

Bharatendu: Bharat Durdasha Mohan Rakesh: Ashadh Ka Ek Din Ramchandra: Chintamani (Part I) (KavitaKya Shukla Hai, ShraddhaAurBhakti) Dr. Satyendra: Nibandh Nilaya—Bal Krishna Bhatt, Premchand, Gulab Rai, Hajari Prasad Dwivedi, Ram Vilas Sharma, Agyeya, Kuber Nath Rai. Premchand: Godan, Premchand ki Sarvashreshtha Kahaniyan, Ed. Amrit Rai/Manjusha—Prem Chand ki Sarvashreshtha Kahaniyan. Ed. Amrit Rai. Prasad: Skandgupta Yashpal: Divya Phaniswar Nath: Maila Anchal Renu Mannu Bhandari: Mahabhoj Rajendra Yadav: Ek Dunia Samanantar (All Stories)

How to Prepare for UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus 2023?

UPSC Hindi Literature Language is one of the most popular optional subjects among past UPSC aspirants. Aspirants must be familiar with the UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus to get an idea of topics/chapters usually asked in the exam. Check the best UPSC Hindi Literature preparation strategy shared below to maximise their scores in the exam.

Understand the latest Syllabus : Go through the updated UPSC Hindi Literature syllabus to study all the topics and their sub-topics important for the exam.

Develop Conceptual Clarity : The next tip is first to gain conceptual clarity on the topics prescribed in the syllabus and then cover advanced topics to understand them easily.

Solve Previous Year Papers: Aspirants must practice UPSC Hindi Literature optional language previous year's papers to improve speed, accuracy, and time management skills.

Solve Mock Papers : Candidates must attempt mock tests and sample papers and then analyse their performance to track their preparation level. It will help them to discover their mistakes and concentrate on areas that require improvement.

Revise Regularly : Aspirants must prepare short notes for all the important topics when studying them. Short notes will help them quickly revise the vast syllabus in the last leg of preparation.

Booklist for UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus

There is a wide range of UPSC Hindi Literature language books, and resources are available in PDF format and local bookstores for exam preparation. The right books, study materials, and online resources will help them cover the entire UPSC Hindi Literature Syllabus. Check the list of UPSC Hindi Literature books for adequate preparation.