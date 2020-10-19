UPSC Result 2019 (CSE): Final Marksheet of Candidates Released - Download Now!

UPSC: After a long wait, UPSC has finally released the marks of candidates who appeared for the UPSC IAS 2019 exam. Commission has released the marksheet of both recommended and non-recommended candidates. The result was declared on August 4, 2020. A total of 829 candidates had qualified this year for the IAS, IPS, IRS, and other central Group A and B services. Candidates can download their individual marksheets from the links provided below:

The marksheet was scheduled to release on September 7, 2020, but was delayed because of the pending court cases on UPSC civil services 2019 exam. After this, the commission issued a public notice stating that the marks would be released by the Commission only after the final outcome of the pending court cases.

UPSC IAS 2019 Marks: How to Download Marksheet

Visit the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services 2019 marksheet link available on the home page.

Enter the login ID and password.

Check the marksheet and click on download.

Marks of UPSC IAS 2019 Toppers

UPSC 2019 AIR 1 Pradeep Singh scored 914 marks in the written examination and 158 marks in the Personality test round scoring a total of 1072 marks. AIR 2 Jatin Kishore 878 marks in written and 185 in Personality test reaching a total score of 1063 marks. While AIR 3 Pratibha is just one mark short of the second ranker with a total of 1062 marks. You can download the marks list from the link provided below:

UPSC IAS 2019 Cut-Off

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier declared the Cut-Off marks list for all three stages of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. The cut off list mentions the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages. As per the list, the following Cut-off was followed to create the merit list for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019.





